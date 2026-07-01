Horror play Kaivarisai (The Monkey Paw) replaces Obsession’s one wish willow with the cursed monkey paw for a tense drama of human desire in 1935 Malaya.

SI NGAPORE – Obsession, the 2026 horror film directed by Curry Barker with the grave warning of “be careful what you wish for”, has managed the gargantuan task of plopping people back in cinema seats.

Home-grown theatre company Agam Theatre Lab will be wishing for a similar feat with its latest venture.

First, that its horror play, Kaivarisai (The Monkey Paw) – which replaces Obsession’s one wish willow with the cursed monkey paw for a tense drama of human desire in 1935 Malaya – will prove equally chilling. And second, that the festival Kaivarisai opens will make it all worthwhile.

Over 10 days from Aug 20 to 30, theatre companies from Singapore, India, New Zealand and the United Kingdom will put on eight productions and six workshops at Agam’s invitation in Singapore.

This is the country’s first international Tamil theatre festival, organised entirely by the plucky seven-year-old company. Agam founder Subramanian Ganesh, who heads a festival team of six, admits to feeling a little swamped, but says: “Sometimes, to have six efficient people is better than having 50.”

Titled Nadagamic, the festival is an umbrella for theatre works by groups with Tamil origin. Programmes will be in Tamil – surtitled – and English, with Agam wanting to broaden notions of whom a Tamil theatre festival can reach out to.

On a packed slate are a Tamil adaptation of Singapore playwright Haresh Sharma’s drama Lizard and an interactive take on the Mahabharata, but also toddler theatre and visits to hospitals to perform hospital clowning, a unique branch of clowning that helps sick children cope with their experiences.

The idea of a Tamil theatre festival has been pursued but ultimately dropped several times in the past decade by Singapore’s Indian theatre groups, due to funding and logistics, Ganesh, 41, admits.

The critical difference this time is the opening of Agam’s permanent 110-seat black box space at Tanjong Pagar Distripark in 2025, though festival programmes will also branch out to The Arts House, the 560-seat PGP Hall in the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and Goodman Arts Centre in Mountbatten.

He says: “It has failed easily two or three times. But we thought, ‘Wait a second, the biggest cost of doing a production is the space.’ We have one now. That gave us the impetus to push.”

Even then, the team is still daily working out the sums and calling its patrons, as it engages the help of the National Arts Council to bring in over 100 overseas artists. The Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism has been a major donor for the project but Agam, even after projecting full house for all shows, has yet to cover costs.

It is a good thing the company has been saving for this. “We planned it in a way where it should not burn us at the end,” Ganesh says, followed by nervous laughter. “We didn’t want to reach a position where after the festival we wouldn’t want to do it any more.”

Agam founder Subramanian Ganesh heads a festival team of six. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

The eight plays includes three by Singapore companies: Agam’s Kaivarisai; Triangle Educational Consultancy’s Oru Mudivu, Oru Ulagam (Family Or Friendship), which asks the audience to help with a moral decision by hero Karna of the Mahabharata; and Blacspice Media’s Palli – Lizard that adapts Sharma’s play about paranoia and otherness into Tamil.

Three are by theatre companies from Chennai, India.

Dummies Drama stages Veezhven Endru Ninaithayo (Did You Think I Would Fall), following a man pushed to the edge of failure by society and inner doubts. The Little Theatre has Kooks – Sunny Side Up that blends clowning, dance and percussion for a kitchen bust-up. And ThRee Entertains has a bio-play on legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi, titled after the song Kaatrinile Varum Geetham she immortalised in the 1945 musical film Meera.

The other two are acclaimed one-person shows: Jacob Rajan from New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company will reprise his Guru Of Chai, set in a busy railway station, while Rani Moorthy from the United Kingdom performs Whose Sari Now?, shapeshifting from an elderly woman to a transgender man.

Workshops include those for Therukoothu, or street theatre, and hospital clowning. Ganesh hopes that the hospital clowning masterclass by The Little Theatre can introduce artists here to a new career.

Agam Theatre Lab is also working with Lasalle School of the Arts students who will be paid to shadow and be part of the technical and production crew.

Ganesh wants this inaugural edition to lay the foundations for more partners to come on board. If things go well, this could become a biennial affair.

He says: “To my knowledge, there is no dedicated international Tamil theatre festival anywhere. We want to show the world that we are already making good work and can bring in important overseas players. This is a showcase to the world that we are a hub. ”

Book It/Nadagamic 2026

Where: Various venues, including Agam Theatre Lab blackbox, 39 Keppel Road, #02-01D Tanjong Pagar Distripark

When: Aug 20 to 30, various timings.

Admission: Standard tickets per show is $40, with savings from three -show, five -show, eight -show passes. Student tickets are $28. (Eligible for SG Culture Pass)

Info: https://www.nadagamic.com/