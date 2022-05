When actress-musician Suhaili Safari, 35, was little, she admired her grandmother, a singer, from afar.

Suhaili's yearning to be closer to her has inspired Kepaten Obor, a one-woman show which premieres on May 27 at the Esplanade's Pesta Raya festival. In the production, which she co-wrote, she will perform a monologue, sing and dance.