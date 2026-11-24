SINGAPORE – Former MediaCorp actress Chen Liping makes her stage debut in the musical Solo in 2027. This is the first major work written and directed by Goh Boon Teck since he received the Cultural Medallion accolade in 2025.

Vanessa Kee takes on her first lead role as Jing, who is questioning her life when she loses her job, her boyfriend and a parent, and singer Olinda Cho is also in the cast.

Solo is one of the headliners for the Esplanade’s Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts, which returns for its 25th edition from Feb 19 to 28. Early bird tickets go on sale from Nov 26, 3pm.

Delvin Lee, Esplanade’s assistant head (Chinese programmes) said the milestone year programme will feature familiar faces, Singapore heavyweights and new acts from the region.

Another Singapore heavyweight is MengFM, the band comprising Cavin Soh, Ric Liu and Jim Lim. Stay With Me – MengFM 30th Anniversary Concert is the group’s triumphant homecoming after a successful China tour of cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing over the past year.

MengFM will return to Singapore for their 30th anniversary concert. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY

On a smaller scale is Singapore sonic artist Darren Ng, a familiar award-winning sound designer for the local theatre scene who generated much speculation when he stopped working in theatre after the pandemic. They Say – A Piano Soliloquy, a sound experiment exploring the concept of causality, is his riposte to a wild rumour that he had retired and was selling bubble tea in Yishun.

Lee added about the Esplanade commission: “This show is really about him and this piano, and about a man taking stock, at this midpoint in life, of his whole career, and what to look forward to or how to frame his next phase in life.”

Theatre fans will welcome the marquee names for theatre productions from the region. The traditional heartwarming offering will be fulfilled by Taiwan’s Story Works, which last came in 2020 with dementia drama The Long Goodbye.

Footnotes For Forever, inspired by Taiwan writer Liu Zhongwei’s essay Cheat Sheets For Fathers At A Wedding, is a family dramedy centring on a writer who is caught between her biological father and adoptive male parent when she gets married. Starring two-time Golden Bell Award winner Li Tien-chu, popular entertainer Kuo Tzu-chien and actress Gwen Yao, this is set to be a crowd-pleaser. Lee said: “There’s a lot of drama, a lot of humour, and some songs and dances.”

Footnotes For Forever is a family dramedy centring on a writer who is caught between her biological father and adoptive male parent when she gets married. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY

Hong Kong director Edward Lam is a familiar blockbuster name but his presentation is an experimental surprise. Constellations is adapted from the script by British playwright Nick Payne , but Lam is presenting it over five shows as a series of interactive lecture performances where he, as the director, is discussing and showing his process. Each show will be different, tackling a different aspect of Payne’s script. Lee said: “This is very novel, very unique. You get a chance to see how he stages something. He will have an analysis of interpretation of the lines and work with us to do some readings. The audience can ask questions.”

Since Lam is fluent in English, audiences can ask questions in the language too, he added.

Hong Kong director Edward Lam is back with a smaller more experimental show for Huayi. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY

Rounding out the theatre offerings is Huayi debutante Taiwan’s Creative Society Theatre Group, which presents She Says, She Says. This tale of a young woman unearthing the unconventional life story of her elderly grandaunt is the much anticipated return to theatre of celebrated playwright Katherine Hui-ling Chou. Singapore theatre veteran Kuo Jian Hong provides dramaturgy for the play, co-commissioned by the Esplanade and the Taipei Performing Arts Centre.

China will be the source of two musical offerings. Zide Guqin Studio, the musical ensemble known for its period specific costumes, which came for the 2025 edition will return in Longing For Jiangnan. Beijing Quju Troupe will introduce local audiences to the art form which features Peking opera style singing in Mandarin. This Life Of Mine is adapted from Lao She’s classic novel and tells of a craftsman whose profession becomes obsolete.

More pop oriented music will be on offer from a range of artistes , including Malaysian singer Yudi Yap, Taiwan alternative pop band Wendy Wander, Chinese indie musician puppiebelly and Chinese rock band Soundtoy.

Dance fans can catch the award-winning collaboration between Taiwan choreographer and performer Wang Yeu-kwn and Indonesian dancer Danang Pamungkas in an exploration of archipelagos in Islands. The family-friendly offering will be Taipei Blooming Troupe’s charming On My Way To Buy Eggs, based on writer Chen Chih-yuan’s acclaimed picture book.

Lee said the wide-ranging programme reflects the Huayi mantra over the years. “There are big shows, accessible programmes, and the small shows when you’re into something more experimental. No matter your interests or your art-going experience, you can always find something you like in the festival.”

Book It: Huayi – Chinese Festival Of Arts

Where: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, various venues

When: Feb 19 to 28, 2027

Admission: Free and ticketed

Info: https://www.esplanade.com/huayi