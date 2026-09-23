ACM brings China Unesco site Mogao Caves and 13m-long reclining Buddha to S’pore

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A contractor touching up a 13m-long Buddha sculpture ahead of the Sacred Caves: Dunhuang, Buddhism, And The Silk Road exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum.

DUNHUANG – On the lawn of the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), a 6m inflatable jostles for height with nearby trees.

This illuminated cartoon figure with a cherubic smile, draped in a gravity-defying sash, is an avatar of the apsaras, the vibe guys of Buddhism. Where they are, it is said, there is music and flowers, a nirvana saturated with lightly scented fragrance.

These celestial beings have become synonymous with the north-western Chinese desert city of Dunhuang – a tourist hot spot for China’s domestic travellers.

A slice of this arid city now sits at the ACM’s blockbuster exhibition, Sacred Caves: Dunhuang, Buddhism, And The Silk Road, created in partnership with China’s state-run Dunhuang Academy.

From Sept 25, visitors can step into 1,000-year-old grottoes filled with monumental sculptures and floor-to-ceiling murals from the renowned Unesco World Heritage site Mogao Caves, so called because of their “peerless” status.

Comprising four full replica caves, 22 paintings and 47 original artefacts, it is the biggest show of Dunhuang treasures in South-east Asia and is on till March 7.

The Mogao Caves, a hive of 500 ornately decorated chambers chipped into the soft gravel facade of the Mingsha mountains, is still relatively little-known outside China. But in culture and history circles, it has long been famous as a repository of some of the world’s most eloquent Buddhist art. Think the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, but multiplied hundredfold.

The man-made caves are diverse in size and are illustrative of the prayers of humble workers and the demonstrative vanity of the rich, their efforts at accumulating merit spanning the fourth to 14th centuries.

An inflatable apsara stands tall on the Empress Lawn in front of the ACM. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The images they contain are a portal into humanity’s reverential imaginings, from a human-faced bird in Chinese mythology to Hindu elephant-faced Ganesha to suggestions of Greek sun god Apollo.

ACM curator Louise Lui says: “Even though ancient Dunhuang and contemporary Singapore are very far apart in time and space, they share many traits. One is on the Overland Silk Road, the other is on the Maritime Silk Road.

ACM curator Louise Lui in front of a replica of a Mogao Caves mural in Dunhuang, China. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

“Both cities were shaped by trade movement, and cultural encounter and exchange, which is not something that is modern, but something that’s been happening for thousands of years.”

In the ACM foyer, a 13m-long reclining Buddha greets visitors, a shrunken replica as the original at 15.8m was simply too long for the space. Assembled in parts, its head alone weighs some 200kg and required 12 full-grown men to manoeuvre up the heritage building’s stairs.

Bringing history out of China

It is patently impossible to capture in ACM the mystique of the Mogao Caves, around which an entire tourist industry has blossomed, catering to nearly 20 million visitors annually.

Apsara sculptures tower in hotel lobbies. Two elaborate immersive theatre shows with purpose-built arenas are powered by state-of-the-art light equipment, with hundreds of actors popping out from niches to tell the Mogao Caves story, given a nationalistic spin.

One is directed by Wang Chaoge, co-director of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Actresses playing goddesses wail from behind gauzy sheets: “After so much time, tell me, am I still pretty?”

Elaborate immersive shows tell the stories of the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, digging into the endless possibilities of its pantheon. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

A chorus bemoans the traitorous 20th-century sales of precious manuscripts found in the caves to Western archaeologists.

Chinese domestic tourists still make up the bulk of visitors. For those committed to seeing them in person, the Mogao Caves is a 12-hour flight from Singapore via a Beijing transfer, and then a one-hour car ride from the airport.

Securing entry requires fast fingers: Ticket sales are limited to 6,000 a day, tied to identity card numbers to prevent multiple bookings and price gouging, with extra “emergency tickets” during peak seasons.

Each slot allows visitors entry to just four to eight caves to prevent overcrowding. Curator Lui, on her third visit to Dunhuang, has seen fewer than 20 even with privileged access.

The Mogao Caves is carved into the cliffs on the edge of the Gobi Desert. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Human sweat and breath are all hazardous to the delicate works. At any point, vigilant guides are wont to usher visitors out when a hygrometer measuring humidity sounds the alarm.

Despite all precautions, there is damage, most visibly from before 1944 when the state began institutional protection. Without doors, animals took shelter in the caves and chafed against the stone surface. Pre-modern visitors were not averse to graffiti. Sun rays exacted a toll.

The ACM exhibition – and Dunhuang Academy’s role in exporting it – is, therefore, primarily a matter of access.

The show features four replica caves, mostly reproduced in a one-to-one ratio either by digital scans or hand-drawn over years by Dunhuang Academy artists in a copying tradition called linmo drawings. Three are special access caves that are highly regulated and cost more to enter in Dunhuang.

A linmo artist takes months to complete a drawing, building it layer by layer. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

They are constructed just as one would encounter them. Access is through a narrow entryway. Inside, the space opens up high and wide to reveal an intricate pantheon where the Eastern practice of leaving empty space is ignored.

Deity sculptures moulded from wooden frames and given flesh with straw occupy each cave nominally created to honour them. Despite harsher lights, their eyes still slope downwards, entreating visitors to bend for a brief moment of darshan, or mutual gazing.

More than religion

The story the ACM wants to tell, however, is not one of reconstruction of temples.

In the eclectic fusion of figures in the paintings, so numerous they require guide and glossary, is a tale of multiculturalism before the word came into vogue and provoked recent global backlash.

Curator Lui says of Dunhuang’s cosmopolitan nature: “The early caves adopted a lot of Indian and Central Asian painting styles, and you find t his u nique synthesis. In a way, Dunhuang and Mogao transmit these kinds of styles towards the central plains and that influences ‘traditional’ Chinese painting as well.”

One of the replica caves shows the commingling of Buddhist, Taoist and other imagery from Chinese mythology. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

That cross-cultural cosmos manifests in unexpected ways.

One can spot horoscopes, originally from ancient Mesopotamia, making their way into paintings by way of Greece. That 13m reclining Buddha, sponsored by Tibetan monks, is flanked by a gory fresco of rulers from far-ranging parts of the world mourning by cutting into their chest or painfully removing their noses.

Its dense iconography means not all mysteries have been unravelled. The ACM exhibition has chosen to begin its story with the enigmatic symbol of three rabbits in a circle, found adorning the fireproof capstone of one of the caves.

This is a motif that has been sighted across Eurasia, from Iranian metalwork to Jewish synagogues to European churches. The example in Dunhuang is its earliest provenance, though its meaning has been endlessly speculated upon, from rabbits being associated with water and the moon to the Holy Trinity.

Curator Louise Lui in front of a painting from the caves that includes medallions of horoscopes from the West. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Lui says: “We don’t actually know the origins of it and why and how it was transmitted. I think the reason it has been so pervasive i s that di fferent cultures adopted it and made it their own.”

The Mogao Caves also cannot be seen purely through a religious lens.

Some of the original artefacts are sutras – recordings of Buddhist sermons in a variety of scripts – telling of the evolution of written language and the use of cihuang , a yellow pigment used to paint over mistakes that was a predecessor of the correction fluid.

There are coins and custom permits. Narrative paintings speak of the bandits caravans encountered on trade routes, while portraits of female patrons show the distinctive use of flower petal paintings or appliques as make-up, again pre-empting the modern use of the pimple patch or glitter for creative expression.

The increasing size of the figures tells its own implicit story of human ego. Measured from headdress to dress hem, one comes up to nearly 2m tall, a donor aspiring to the scale of the gods.

Larger-than-life portraits of patron women show the distinctive use of flower petal paintings or appliques as make-up. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

“A lot of them relate very closely to our contemporary experiences,” Lui, who made sure a section of the exhibition is reserved for the secular, says.

“We have mundane things like a piece of paper where someone was practising their calligraphy.

“I hope people will find joy in or be moved by these, but then we also have things that speak to deeper emotions like filial piety and devotion.”

Today, Dunhuang Academy exports exhibitions all around the world, and engages in a race against time to digitise the contents of its fertile caves.

Its deputy director Zhang Yuanlin says this is in part because of the belief that Dunhuang can provide inspiration for a framework from which to build humanity’s common destiny.

Dunhuang Academy uses high-resolution scans and other methods of 3D imaging to digitise the Mogao Caves. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

He is aware there are those who still see the replicas they export as inferior, but says: “They are true to the original. People can look at them without a barrier between themselves and the work. We’ve even captured their decolourisation over time, and they are good enough for us in our research.”

Linmo paintings, the copies of the original by hand, are regarded as artworks in their own right in China, completed by famed artists including Dunhuang’s Academy’s founding director Chang Shuhong.

Naturally, there are spectacles ACM could not bring to South-east Asian shores, including a 35.5m-tall Maitreya Buddha that is the third-largest Buddha sculpture in China, housed in a nine-storey pagoda built directly against the cliff edge.

Size constraints aside, Lui, who has dreamt of working on the Mogao Caves, says the fulfilment rate of her wish list was “pretty good”, including the successful import of several relics designated Tier 1 by the Chinese government.

There is a tragic epilogue to this city. Spanning over 10 Chinese dynasties including the best-known Tang Dynasty, Dunhuang would meet an ignominious end in the Yuan Dynasty due to desertification and the rise of the Maritime Silk Road.

The desert dunes of Dunhuang have become photo hot spots for dolled-up tourists. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The effects of climate change may not be directly addressed in the exhibition, but there are obvious parallels.

Still, the successive generations of workmen offer a rejoinder to Percy Bysshe Shelley’s lament of autocratic vaingloriousness Ozymandias (1818) – “Round the decay/ Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare/ The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

In China, the sands still stretch, but over 700 years since the last drop of ink dried, their achievement now sounds echoes across the seas.

Dunhuang Academy’s Zhang says: “They show us what happens when different civilisations interact. What changed? Why did some things change or didn’t change? It’s one of the reasons so many people love our site.”

Book It/Sacred Caves: Dunhuang, Buddhism, And The Silk Road

Where: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place

When: Sept 25 to March 7, Saturdays to Thursdays, 10am to 7pm; Fridays, 10am to 9pm

Admission: $10 for Singaporeans and permanent residents; $25 for foreigners

Info: str.sg/qWhWB