SINGAPORE – One of the world’s most sought-after pianists from the 1950s to the 1990s now lives in Singapore in Scotts Road, information about him so scarce that a reviewer here in 2022 publicly wondered just how old he was.

That year, Tedd Joselson was playing what was dubbed his Platinum Jubilee Concert, Flights Of Fantasy, at the Esplanade Concert Hall, and online information indicated he could be anywhere between 67 and 71.