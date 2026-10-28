Acclaimed music critic Ma Shih-fang talks Taiwan campus folk, xinyao and translating Bob Dylan

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Acclaimed Taiwanese broadcaster, author and television host Ma Shih-fang is coming to the Singapore Writers Festival to do three events on Nov 14 and 15.

SINGAPORE – Before singer Jonathan Lee became revered as the godfather of Mandopop, he was a young man who flunked his exams and worried about his future.

When he was wide-eyed four-year-old, Taiwanese music critic Ma Shih-fang, now 55, saw the sensitive “Little Lee” up close – staying late at Ma’s childhood home and seeking solace from Ma’s mother.

In the 1970s, when young Taiwanese students were writing their own music, Ma’s mother Cora Tao was known as “the mother of Taiwan campus folk”.

As a broadcaster, she promoted their songs far and wide, but at home, she was their confidante, cooked for them and heard them strum chords on their guitars before their songs became household hits.

Ma, unbeknown to him at the time, was hearing the sound of Mandopop’s future take shape in his living room.

Now an acclaimed broadcaster, author and television host with six Golden Bell Awards, Ma will be at the Singapore Writers Festival 2026 for three events on Nov 14 and 15.

He will be reflecting on the songs that have shaped young people’s lives in Taiwan and Singapore, the impact of the Taiwan campus folk movement and how Mandopop developed in the region.

But Ma, who studied Chinese literature at National Taiwan University, did not always think he would become a broadcaster like his mother.

He says in Mandarin on a call from Taiwan: “I always thought I would make my living through writing, editing or translating. The fact is that, when your own mother is such an outstanding figure in the scene, you won’t dare think of surpassing her in her own field.”

His mellifluous voice notwithstanding, Ma’s radio journey came by chance. Invited by a veteran broadcaster to talk about The Beatles on air as a teenager, he found himself hooked on talking about music.

Over time, the Lend Me Your Ears host learnt the most important skill needed for interviewing everyone from the biggest musicians to the humblest man was this : “Being a good interviewer isn’t about asking clever questions, it’s about the art of listening.”

Acclaimed Taiwanese broadcaster, author and television host Ma Shih-fang is coming to the Singapore Writers Festival to do three events on Nov 14 and 15. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MA SHIH-FANG

Ma is an expert listener – so much so that he also turned his love for American singer-songwriter and Nobel laureate in literature Bob Dylan into a major part of his writing career.

Having translated Dylan’s lyrics and written essay collections about him that have led Ma to be shortlisted for Taiwan’s Golden Tripod Awards, Ma says: “I feel I’ve contributed a few cups of water to this vast ocean of Dylanology.”

During Taiwan’s campus folk movement, poetry and lyrics were also intertwined, with singer-songwriter Yang Hsien collaborating with poet Yu Kwang-chung on the groundbreaking 1975 album Modern Chinese Folk Songs.

Yu would have encountered Dylan’s music when he studied at the University of Iowa, and his lyrics bear that imprint. The Taiwan youth movement’s rallying cry at the time – partly a response to Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation – was to “sing our own songs”.

That movement in Taiwan influenced Singapore’s xinyao (in Mandarin, an abbreviation of “songs created by young Singaporeans”), giving rise to pioneers like Liang Wern Fook and Eric Moo and later influencing the likes of JJ Lin.

Ma remembers hearing the fresh sounds of Singapore records in his childhood home, although he says he is not an expert on the subject: “They had a quality of carrying the familiar in the strange, and the strange in the familiar.”

For 15 years, he has been asking young people in Taiwan which songs from the past decade have shaped them the most.

He has posed the same question to young people here and looks forward to unveiling the results across the two islands, admitting that he is eager to learn, too, as he does not know what young Singaporeans are listening to.

If “sing our own songs” was the rallying cry of young people in the 1970s, from Taiwan campus folk to xinyao, Ma thinks the rallying cry today is still about the self – but in a different way.

Especially in an age of information overload and cultural fragmentation, he says: “You cannot take for granted that you can ‘be yourself’. People must actively work out who they are and become themselves.”

That philosophy, he says, is distilled in the lyrics of Taiwanese pop singer Sandee Chen’s Be An Extraordinary Ordinary Person (2019): “I want to become myself and refuse to be changed by the world.”

Book it/Singapore Writers Festival

Where: Various venues

When: Nov 13 to 22, various timings

Admission: Festival pass priced at $30. Eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: www.singaporewritersfestival.com