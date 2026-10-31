A taste of Malayalee life in Anitha Devi Pillai’s debut short story collection

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Anitha Devi Pillai with her recently released debut short story collection What The Tongue Remembers, which explores the lives of the Malayalee community in Singapore, on Oct 20.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans love food, but few know the flavours from a Malayalee kitchen.

Writer Anitha Devi Pillai hopes to change that in What The Tongue Remembers, a rare full-length collection of English-language fiction about the community which also includes recipes.

Malayalees, whose roots lie in the southern Indian state of Kerala, form the second-largest sub-group of Singapore’s Indian population.

“There isn’t a fiction book in English about the Malayalee community,” Pillai, a fourth-generation Singaporean Malayalee tells The Straits Times in her office at the National Institute of Education, where she is an assistant dean.

Paintings and rugs fill the room, and beanbags are scattered about for the students who drop by.

The 11 stories range from historical fiction to speculative fiction.

Food is a common motif: a wife cooks for a husband far away; a teacher is given a gift of banana fritters; a husband and wife clash over different ideas of authentic Kerala food.

The recipes at the end of the book are paired with their contributors’ memories of the dish . They include mains like chickpea curry and mango yogurt curry, and desserts such as sweet Kerala dumplings made of jaggery and ghee.

The recipes were gathered from community members, Pillai’s research participants and social media, and matched foods mentioned in the stories.

For readers unfamiliar with the community, the recipes and a short glossary offer an easy way in without diluting the cultural detail.

But Pillai says: “I did not set out to write an entire book where food played such a huge role. What I realised was that as I was writing the stories, I could not talk about relationships, human relations and friendships without bringing food into it.”

She spent two decades researching Singapore’s Malayalee community as an anthropological linguist and says she was fed at nearly every interview.

“Without fail, all my interviews would entail food,” she says, laughing. “I’m sitting there, asking them questions about language and literacy, their arrival in Singapore, family history. And there I am, munching on all the different things they made.

“Food is a way you show your affection and connect with one another, so as I typed up my research papers, that was what stayed with me.”

She has published a research monograph From Kerala To Singapore: Voices From The Singapore Malayalee Community (2017) and co-curated an exhibition at the Indian Heritage Centre.

When asked about switching from academic rigour to the creative freedom of fiction, Pillai leans forward and beams in delight: “It’s a playground for me.”

She takes pleasure in using narrative craft to play with readers’ expectations. “It took forever to craft each story with embedded clues that a reader shouldn’t notice in the first reading. I’m so glad that’s what people are picking up on.”

She first wrote How Do You Want Your Dumplings for the food fiction anthology Food Republic: A Singapore Literary Banquet (2020), edited by Ann Ang, Daryl Lim Wei Jie and Tse Hao Guang.

Lim urged her to write more, and she kept going, drawing inspiration from real life for her fiction.

An Unusual Arrangement was loosely inspired by her paternal grandmother’s decision to join her husband in Singapore even as war loomed over the country. “I was so inspired by the fact that she used this expression in Malayalam: ‘Come what may, my life is with him.’”

She used her grandparents’ real names, with their permission, but fictionalised the details for the story which grew out of her interest in the ways migrants built their lives far from where they began. She says: “I thought, wow, to make that decision with children, she had no idea what she was getting into.”

Anitha Devi Pillai’s debut short story collection, What The Tongue Remembers. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

She is equally interested in silences and stories that do not resolve neatly.

In Expiration Date, a couple confront the end of their 10-year marriage, reckoning with their unhappiness and the habits of care accumulated over the years.

“I’ve embedded the silences of life because you don’t always have all the answers,” she says. “You don’t know what the other person is thinking. You’re never the omniscient narrator. So why should I be?”

She is already in the editing phase of an untitled novel about three Singaporean women artists and their lives, marriages and relationships. Unlike What The Tongue Remembers, it is not exclusively about the Malayalee community.

Pillai hopes the short story collection widens the conversation about Singapore’s many minority and migrant communities. She believes finding a sense of belonging need not mean choosing one place over another.

“You constantly belong everywhere and nowhere, and that’s the state of a migrant community,” she says. “I like this idea of in-between, of having both states. It’s a privilege.”