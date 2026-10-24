A Strange Case Of Erasure illuminates the unseen toil of mothers

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A Strange Case Of Erasure is Jaclyn Lim’s debut novel.

Here is a book that will not do Singapore’s dwindling total fertility rate any favours.

Pitched as a “surreal and unsettling” debut novel about motherhood and care, A Strange Case Of Erasure by Singaporean author Jaclyn Lim reads like a litany of the all-too-familiar horrors of motherhood in Singapore.