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Book review

A Strange Case Of Erasure illuminates the unseen toil of mothers

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A Strange Case of Erasure is Jaclyn Lim’s debut novel.

A Strange Case Of Erasure is Jaclyn Lim’s debut novel.

PHOTOS: EPIGRAM BOOKS

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Cherie Lok

  • Jaclyn Lim’s debut novel follows Seok Lin, a mother who “disappears” when anxious, showing the hidden strain and loss of self in motherhood.
  • The book uses Singapore details and familiar family troubles, but the reviewer says the plot feels too predictable and the characters are weak.
  • It becomes stronger near the end, with a tense family reveal and a solo trip to Suzhou, but tighter editing and a clearer vision were needed.

AI generated

Here is a book that will not do Singapore’s dwindling total fertility rate any favours. 

Pitched as a “surreal and unsettling” debut novel about motherhood and care, A Strange Case Of Erasure by Singaporean author Jaclyn Lim reads like a litany of the all-too-familiar horrors of motherhood in Singapore.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.