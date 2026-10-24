Book review
A Strange Case Of Erasure illuminates the unseen toil of mothers
- Jaclyn Lim’s debut novel follows Seok Lin, a mother who “disappears” when anxious, showing the hidden strain and loss of self in motherhood.
- The book uses Singapore details and familiar family troubles, but the reviewer says the plot feels too predictable and the characters are weak.
- It becomes stronger near the end, with a tense family reveal and a solo trip to Suzhou, but tighter editing and a clearer vision were needed.
AI generated
Here is a book that will not do Singapore’s dwindling total fertility rate any favours.
Pitched as a “surreal and unsettling” debut novel about motherhood and care, A Strange Case Of Erasure by Singaporean author Jaclyn Lim reads like a litany of the all-too-familiar horrors of motherhood in Singapore.