SINGAPORE – Growing up mixed-race with a name that sticks out in Singapore, author Yu-Mei Balasingamchow has always been obsessed with names. It is why the protagonist of her debut novel, Names Have Been Changed, is a wanted Singaporean woman who dons and discards several aliases as she goes on the run.

“When they called me in hospital waiting rooms, they used to look at my name and be puzzled by what to say – that’s how I knew they were about to call me,” says Boston-based Balasingamchow, a former civil servant and teacher in her 50s.

She has gifted her heightened sensitivity for names to her fugitive voice actress character Ophir, who needs to find the blandest names to lie low as she takes on a whirlwind of identities and accents from Tokyo to Ecuador in this anti-travel picaresque.

The average Singaporean, it seems, is also obsessed with names – as exemplified most recently by how much fun social media users had laughing at their new masked names on PayNow since June 6.

Stubborn runaway Ophir, however, is far more ambivalent about losing her identity : “We all take for granted that we would at least hold on to our names, unless we wanted to change them. Every time she adopts a new identity, it’s liberating, but it’s also an albatross around her neck.”

Ophir is a mixed-race, queer woman who does voiceovers for a living and unwittingly becomes an internationally wanted money mule. What jumps off the page is the character’s chaotic energy as she narrates the story of her decade as a fugitive through a confessional podcast. In this page-turner of an accidental diasporic novel, Ophir tries evading any fellow citizen she sees, but cannot seem to escape Singaporeans – and unconventional ones at that.

There are government scholars who find freedom engaging in sex work, old friends involved in queer affairs and unsuspecting exiles – all living in the shadows.

In imagining the overseas Singaporean beyond the tamed, well-behaved career advancer, Balasingamchow says: “We think of ourselves as squarely conventional – but when you actually think about your own friends, or the people you meet or read about online or in the press, there are a lot of people doing very interesting things.”

Before this debut, she had been working on two other novels for 15 years. As co-author of the historical tome Singapore: A Biography (2013), her occupational hazard was doing too much research for both novels, now abandoned.

What did the trick in the end was listening to the voice in her head – Ophir’s voice started talking to her one day five years ago, and never left for several years.

In writing about a shapeshifting fugitive, Balasingamchow, too, had to reinvent her writerly self. “With my previous two novels that I abandoned, I think I over-researched them – sometimes it was more fun to research than to write. With this one, I didn’t want to lose track of the voice. I was like, ‘Okay, let’s not do all that crazy research.’”

Balasingamchow moved to Boston – one of the most multicultural cities in the United States – eight years ago to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing . She has stayed on since, working as a bookseller at Papercuts Bookshop and teaching writing workshops at GrubStreet, besides doing freelance editorial work.

Living among friends from around the world, she recognises the melancholic feelings of exile that Ophir experiences. “ The broader factor for all of us who are Singaporean is that it’s a d*** small country, with very few people on a global scale. Once you leave this country, there are only so many people you can talk to about the inside things,” she says.

Yet, she is always surprised when the hyper-specific things about being Singaporean resonate with others – as when a friend from Jamaica picked up on a reference to one of Singaporeans’ favourite beverages, Milo.

In writing such references and publishing in the US , Balasingamchow is reminded of American author R.O. Kwon’s metaphor that there are audiences seated in different rows, and that the novel can be capacious enough to reach multiple potential readers.

For Balasingamchow, “the front row is the Singaporean reader”. As more Singaporean writers publish internationally, she feels it is an exciting time to be one of them .

Although, when she puts on her bookseller hat, she says the insider hype about more Singapore books published can feel niche in the grand scheme of things. “People from a certain country will always be the most interested in its books, so Singaporeans will be the most interested in, say, reading all the books that are coming out now.”

She will be on a book tour around the US and will return to Singapore at the end of 2026 to launch her book.

Names Have Been Changed ($34.90, Tiny Reparations Books) will be released on June 23. It is available for pre-orders and will be available in major bookstores soon.