A royal 150 years

London's iconic Royal Albert Hall (above) celebrated its 150th birthday earlier this week with a concert. About 300 performers were involved in the show titled A Circle Of Sound. Inaugurated in 1871, it has hosted the biggest names in classical, pop and rock music, including Antonin Dvorak, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and Lady Gaga, as well as sumo wrestling competitions and ATP tennis tournaments. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The concert hall (above) also provided the backdrop to films such as Alfred Hitchcock's thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) and historic events like former French president Charles de Gaulle's speech to London-based French compatriots resisting Nazi Germany during World War II. Inspired by Rome's Colosseum, the building's eclectic nature goes back to its founding goal "to be a forum for the democratisation of ideas and learning", said its chief executive Craig Hassall.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
