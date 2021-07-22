A royal 150 years

The concert hall (above) also provided the backdrop to films such as Alfred Hitchcock's thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) and historic events like former French president Charles de Gaulle's speech to London-based French compatriots resisting Nazi Germany during World War II. Inspired by Rome's Colosseum, the building's eclectic nature goes back to its founding goal "to be a forum for the democratisation of ideas and learning", said its chief executive Craig Hassall.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE