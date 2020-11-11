A prelude to the future of theatre

THEATRE

AN ACTRESS PREPARES

Wild Rice

Last Thursday, Wild Rice @ Funan

There are at most 50 people in the audience, but actress Siti Khalijah Zainal pulls laughter from them so readily, she makes it feel like a full house.

She bounds onto the stage not as if she is about to put on a production, but as if she is coming home.

An Actress Prepares is, in many ways, the perfect play for Wild Rice to reopen its theatre with after months of coronavirus-induced closure. It is a monologue - no need for social distancing if there is only one person onstage.

But more than that, it is a love letter to live theatre. It is the story of how acting changed one person's life and how this, in turn, has placed her in a position to change the lives of others.

An Actress Prepares, written by Alfian Sa'at, riffs on the book An Actor Prepares by Russian actor and director Konstantin Stanislavski. It was first devised in 2016, reworked in 2018 and has now been updated for the Covid-19 era.

Siti, a two-time Life Theatre Award Best Actress winner, puts on her make-up while telling her life story. She delves into her childhood and how she came to be an actress, despite the odds.

She was rejected for a scholarship that would have helped her pursue acting because she was an Institute of Technical Education student. She managed to appeal with the help of theatre company The Necessary Stage.

She makes it clear, however, that she is the exception, not the rule.

She questions if theatre is at times just middle-class people telling working-class stories for a middle-class audience. Many characters she has played would not in real life have been able to afford a seat in the theatre, she observes.

She performs extracts from Kuo Pao Kun's banned play The Struggle and Wong Souk Yee and Tay Hong Seng's Esperanza, a 1986 play about a Filipino helper accused of stealing from her employer.

If Esperanza feels like an uncannily prescient choice given the recent High Court acquittal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani of theft, Siti does not comment on it. She simply speaks the words, brings the character to life and leaves the audience to judge.

Siti pays tribute to trailblazers like Aidli "Alin" Mosbit - who directs her here - and in one of the play's most moving moments, sings in commemoration of Singapore theatre's late legends - Krishen Jit, Christina Sergeant, Emma Yong and more.

After months of Zoom, one is likely to view any sort of live theatre through a rose-tinted lens. Yet An Actress Prepares is finely calibrated for this moment, when the world has come so very close to losing the industry of performing arts.

"Nothing's wasted," says Siti. She is referring to method acting, but one senses she is also talking of what her industry has been through in this pandemic.

This time has not been wasted, she is saying. It is preparing them for what they will create next.