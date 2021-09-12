A powerhouse for the arts

New Arts House Limited chief Tan Boon Hui wants to maximise collaborations with artists as the organisation expands its programming and venue portfolio

Senior Culture Correspondent
Published: 
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"You have to sell your own koyok (Singlish for snake oil)," declares new Arts House Limited executive director Tan Boon Hui.

Singaporeans themselves need to be seen to be supporting home-grown artists, he says. "To be truly international, people have to see that you are supported by your own local context, otherwise nobody outside your context and your culture is going to support you.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 12, 2021, with the headline 'A powerhouse for the arts'. Subscribe
Topics: 