A-Maze-Ing Artworks

Artworks - such as Cairo-born Ghada Amer's Women's Qualities series (above); Saudi Arabian artist Zahrah Alghamdi's What Lies Behind The Walls; and Ghanaian Serge Attukwei Clottey's The Wishing Well - are part of the Desert X exhibition near Palm Springs, California. The exhibition, which is on till May 16, examines the desert as a place and idea, and delves into the political, social and cultural contexts that shape the people who live in it.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE