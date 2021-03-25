A-Maze-Ing Artworks

An aerial view of Californian artist Eduardo Sarabia's The Passenger installation (above).PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artworks - such as Cairo-born Ghada Amer's Women's Qualities series (above); Saudi Arabian artist Zahrah Alghamdi's What Lies Behind The Walls; and Ghanaian Serge Attukwei Clottey's The Wishing Well - are part of the Desert X exhibition near Palm Springs, California. The exhibition, which is on till May 16, examines the desert as a place and idea, and delves into the political, social and cultural contexts that shape the people who live in it. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artworks - such as Cairo-born Ghada Amer's Women's Qualities series; Saudi Arabian artist Zahrah Alghamdi's What Lies Behind The Walls (above); and Ghanaian Serge Attukwei Clottey's The Wishing Well - are part of the Desert X exhibition near Palm Springs, California. The exhibition, which is on till May 16, examines the desert as a place and idea, and delves into the political, social and cultural contexts that shape the people who live in it.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artworks - such as Cairo-born Ghada Amer's Women's Qualities series; Saudi Arabian artist Zahrah Alghamdi's What Lies Behind The Walls; and Ghanaian Serge Attukwei Clottey's The Wishing Well - are part of the Desert X exhibition near Palm Springs, California. The exhibition, which is on till May 16, examines the desert as a place and idea, and delves into the political, social and cultural contexts that shape the people who live in it (above). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2021, with the headline 'A-Maze-Ing Artworks'.
Topics: 