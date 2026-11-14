A different map of Singapore in Isa Kamari’s historical novel Rawa

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Rawa, by Cultural Medallion recipient Isa Kamari (above) and first published in 2009 in Malay, was translated into English by R. Krishnan in 2013.

SINGAPORE – Even though Cultural Medallion recipient Isa Kamari’s historical novel Rawa is set in the second half of the 20th century in Singapore, most Singaporean readers – even those who have lived through the era – will find the map of this book about the indigenous seafaring people disorienting at first.

First published in 2009 in Malay and translated into English by R. Krishnan in 2013, the narrative follows the titular Orang Seletar character Rawa across decades, caught between his childhood memories of a fluid, riverine world and the present-day high-rise claustrophobia.

Even before Rachel Heng’s hit The Great Reclamation (2023), Isa’s book offered a Singapore novel told from the perspective of the waters.

Isa’s novel is disorienting because it throws up an alternative map of Singapore that is not exactly land-based. The place names that Rawa feels sentimental about are unfamiliar to most land dwellers – Pulau Seletar, for example, a mangrove island not accessible to the public today but is the namesake island of the Orang Seletar and which holds sacred sites.

Rawa’s friend Ayong, an Orang Kallang man, recalls his ancestors’ Kallang Rokok – a historic village in the Kallang River that was decimated by a smallpox epidemic around 1848.

While Singaporeans and Malaysians will appreciate the Causeway as a convenience for shuttling north and south, Ayong makes an astute observation from the vantage point of the waters that reflects a different worldview: “The causeway that links Johor and Singapore has split the straits in two. The causeway facilitates land dwellers, but it has made life very difficult for us sea people.”

That life of riverine connections and fluid archipelagos has been severed in the present.

Rawa, who had lived at Kampung Bakar Batu in Johor until the death of his wife, has in the novel’s present day moved in with his children on the fourth floor of a 12-storey block in Yishun Ring Road.

Decades ago, he was forced to move to Johor after being driven away by environmental officials when the Seletar Dam was built. In the present day, he returns displaced again.

Again, to prove how differently Singapore’s history can be narrated and its map drawn if told from the perspectives of the sea – take the case of Rawa’s marriage to his Malay bride Temah in December 1950.

The violent Maria Hertogh riots were rocking the land, but Rawa’s wedding on a pau kajang (dugout canoe) told another story: “As expected, the waters of the Seletar River were not affected by the turmoil in the rest of the island. The mangroves and the nyireh remained calm and unaffected.”

It was Singapore’s proposal to merge several southern islands into a new Western Island, announced in August 2026 , that spurred me to pick up Isa’s novel.

In real time, the map of Singapore was about to be redrawn again. This time, however, the ones who will be disoriented are the Orang Laut and Orang Pulau, who have sacred bonds to these islands and waters.

Non-governmental organisation Orang Laut SG responded, saying: “Don’t let the sea lose its meaning.”

These plans for a new Western Island come amid a resurgent public interest in Orang Laut histories in Singapore, especially after the Singapore Bicentennial in 2019.

Singapore held its first Islanders’ Day on June 14, 2025, and the country’s coastal communities were celebrated at the National Day Parade 2026.

The recent revamp of the National Museum Singapore’s Singapore History Gallery also features oral histories of the Orang Laut.

Of course, this is not the first time that Singapore has lost its islands.

Jurong Island was once a string of islands – including Pulau Ayer Chawan, Pulau Ayer Merbau and Pulau Merlimau, names now perhaps almost never invoked – before reclamation works began in 1995. It was to accommodate the chemical and energy industry that Jurong Island was formed.

For this reason, reading Isa’s Rawa feels pertinent today, if only to remind people to look at the map of Singapore and its histories from the vantage point of the waters and the outlying islands.

It is a reminder to not let the meanings of the words Pulau Semakau, Pulau Bukom, Pulau Sudong, Pulau Hantu, Pulau Jong or Pulau Sebarok – islands that could soon be lumped together as “Western” – slip into obscurity in the dictionary, on the tongue and on the map.