A 21st-century Emily Dickinson finds a home in the archives

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - The Apple TV+ series Dickinson has won rave reviews for its absurdist, existential take on the life of Emily Dickinson, which turns the poet into a passionate proto-feminist navigating a time as tumultuous as our own.

But even its most over-the-top flights of fancy have been grounded in historical scholarship and cutting-edge literary theory, garnering it an ardent fan base among scholars.

Now, a show that emerged from the archives is returning whence it came, for - as Dickinson might have put it - all Eternity.

The series, whose three-season run will come to an end on Dec 24, is donating dozens of costumes, period furnishings and props to the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst, Massachusetts, where they will be used to flesh out the sense of her daily life at the Dickinson homestead.

And in a twist, it is donating its production archive of scripts, costume and set designs, and paper props to Harvard University's Houghton Library. Included in the haul - the show's painstaking recreations of Dickinson manuscripts, which will be housed alongside more than 1,000 of the Real Thing.

The announcement is tied to Dickinson's birthday last Friday (Dec 10).

"It's a birthday present for Emily," Ms Alena Smith, the show's creator, said of the donations. The show's collection, she said, is a "treasure trove of beautiful things", which also served its subversive point as much as the up-to-the-minute soundtrack and Generation Z dialogue.

"Everything you see in the show had to be precisely perfect for the period, so the music and the language could perform their act of rebellion against that perfection," she said.

Ms Jane Wald, director of the museum, visited the set last spring. She thought she would pick out a few pieces. The museum ended up taking several trucks' worth, including furniture, lighting fixtures and one of the show's more fanciful props - the carriage ridden by Death, played by rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The donation to Harvard's Houghton Library is the library's first acquisition from a television show, according to Ms Christine Jacobson, an assistant curator of modern books and manuscripts.

Dickinson, who died in 1886 at age 55, published only a handful of poems in her lifetime. But each of the show's three seasons includes an instance of publication, along with speculations about its circumstances, and how it contributed to Dickinson's ultimate decision not to seek renown.

The Harvard donation includes reproductions of 19th-century newspapers, including the Springfield Republican, in which Dickinson published A Narrow Fellow In The Grass in 1866.

These items have been shown to a class on 19th-century newspapers, Ms Jacobson said. But it is the recreations of Dickinson's manuscripts - including several dozen recreations of the hand-sewn books, known as fascicles, that her sister, Lavinia, found in a trunk after her death - that may set scholarly hearts on fire.

"The Dickinson materials are so fragile that they're hardly ever available to be looked at," said Dr Deidre Lynch, an English professor at Harvard who has written about book history and 19th-century literary fan culture.



A locket showing Ella Hunt as Emily Dickinson's sister-in-law Sue. PHOTO: NYTIMES



"When the collection arrived at Houghton, it felt especially wonderful therefore to walk into a room upstairs and see the show's papery props spread out on a table, three-dimensional and actual size."

Ms Smith said the idea for the show really jelled in her mind in 2015, during a visit to the museum, when she stood in the bedroom of Dickinson's sister, Lavinia.

"I just felt some kind of spirit," she said. "Suddenly, I could access the tone of what this show wants to be."

But it also could not have happened, she said, if Harvard and Amherst College (which also owns a large Dickinson collection) had not joined forces in 2013 to create the online Emily Dickinson Archive, which makes high-resolution images of her manuscripts freely available to anyone, anywhere.



A reproduction of the Springfield Republican, where Emily Dickinson published “A Narrow Fellow in the Grass in 1866,” from the show “Dickinson”. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Being able to see Dickinson's words, as she wrote them, was crucial. "For the entire time, that has been my No. 1 bookmark," Ms Smith said.

For all the promise of the streaming model, there is "something a little bit unnerving", Ms Smith said, about making a show that exists only in the cloud.

"One of the best things for me, about both of these donations, is that there's something material to touch and hold," she said.