8 buzzwords for the working life

1. THE GREAT RESIGNATION

During the Covid-19 pandemic, employees around the world resigned from their jobs in droves.

This phenomenon - driven in part by wage stagnation, job dissatisfaction and people rethinking their priorities - has been variously dubbed the Great Resignation, the Big Quit and the Great Reshuffle.

Has there been a wave of resignations here? The Straits Times reported in January this year that the average monthly resignation rate for professionals, managers, executives and technicians in Singapore rose to 1.5 per cent in the third quarter of last year - higher than 1.3 per cent in the third quarters of 2018 and 2019.

The overall resignation rate, however, remained slightly below pre-pandemic levels, though turnover trends in the third quarter were mixed for different industries and occupations.

Why are people resigning?

In April this year, insurer Prudential polled Singapore residents who had resigned or planned to resign. Results showed that more than half of the people who resigned did so because they no longer felt engaged at work. Over a third of respondents also decided to make a switch in order to look after their mental health or leave a toxic work environment.

2. JOB-HOPPING

You can climb the corporate ladder, but is it even a ladder you want to be on? Employees asking themselves this question might end up hopping from one job to another, ditching the corporate ladder in favour of a jungle gym.

Many people do so in the belief that this will get them better pay and a broader set of experiences.

Perhaps more employers should start giving out long-service awards to staff who have stayed on for at least five years.

3. TANG PING

Chinese youth, tired of being overworked and underpaid, have started a protest movement known as tang ping (lying flat in Mandarin).

Instead of slogging away in the rat race, they take it easy. Some have described tang ping as a spiritual movement.

It is partly a reaction to the notorious "996" work culture in some Chinese companies, where staff work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

4. BAI LAN

This other Chinese buzzword means "let it rot".

It follows on from the tang ping movement and refers to the act of deciding not to chase certain goals because they cannot be achieved.

Both tang ping and bai lan come amid an increase in youth unemployment in China, which is facing one of its worst job markets in years. In July this year, a record one in five young people there aged 16 to 24 did not have a job.

With an uncertain future and the prospect of reduced social mobility, many young people are choosing to simply opt out of the rat race altogether.

5. ANTIWORK

On online platform Reddit, there is a whole forum dedicated to antiwork. It is part of a movement that encourages people to work less in traditional employment in favour of leisure and self-employment.

One of Reddit's sub-communities, named "Antiwork: Unemployment for all, not just the rich!", sprang up in 2013 and now has 2.2 million members around the world. They discuss work-related struggles, share their "I quit" resignation messages and explore the philosophy of antiwork.

In its list of FAQs, the sub-community says anti-workers want to end work "because the modern-day workplace is one where you are expected to work despite your own individual needs or desires. Work puts the needs and desires of managers and corporations above and beyond workers, often to the point of abuse through being overworked and underpaid".

The antiwork movement has its fair share of critics, some of whom dismiss antiworkers as lazy and entitled.

6. QUIET QUITTING

This does not literally mean quitting. It refers, more accurately, to the act of getting your job done - and not going over and beyond to exceed KPI (key performance indicator) targets.

Quiet quitters refuse to overwork themselves. They set boundaries - leaving the office on time, ignoring calls after working hours and not taking on extra tasks.

The term "quiet quitting" has existed for a while, but gained popularity in 2022 after going viral on TikTok.

The fact that simply "doing one's job" has been likened to something as drastic as quitting should prompt employers and employees to rethink the relationships they have with work.

7. HUSTLE

"You gotta hustle." Such is the mantra of the (frequently) sleep-deprived, caffeine-addled go-getter set on rising through the ranks.

Broadly speaking, hustling refers to the act of working hard to achieve one's professional goals, such as making more money or chasing the next promotion. This often comes at the expense of other things such as family time and health.

The rise of the "side hustle" has also fuelled the expectation that everything in life - including one's hobbies and interests - should be capitalised on.

Enjoy arts and crafts? Sell your works on online marketplace Etsy.

Have a flair for writing? Time to up your SEO (search engine optimisation) game, and blog about productivity and self-help on the side.

While hustle culture motivates many people to become more successful, fetishising non-stop hustle can be a toxic recipe for burnout.

8. TOXIC

In the not-too-distant past, toxic was a word that people used for things such as chemical waste, pesticides and that famous Britney Spears song.

The label now applies to anything that is bad for you - toxic masculinity, toxic relationships, toxic work culture.

The latter could involve things like workplace abuse, discrimination, unreasonable workplace expectations, and cut-throat and backstabbing behaviours.

According to research published in the MIT Sloan Management Review this year, which looked at a sample of large, mainly for-profit companies, a toxic work environment was the top predictor of attrition - 10.4 times more likely a predictor than compensation.