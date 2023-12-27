2024 GST hike: Bookshops, art dealers and theatre companies worry people will cut ‘non-essential’ spending

SINGAPORE – From the price of art to how much theatre tickets and books will cost, the imminent 1 percentage point rise in the goods and services tax (GST) is making arts companies anxious.

“Non-essential” spending, after all, tends to be the first in people’s budgets to be axed when times are lean.

Booksellers, already struggling with diminishing profits after years of increasing rentals and printing costs, are most apprehensive about the GST hike from 8 per cent to 9 per cent come Jan 1.

And though they have more breathing room, art dealers and theatre companies are suffering the jitters too.

With reports of a fall in real median income due to inflation, they accept that whether people will continue spending on pricier indulgences will depend on 2024’s economic outlook. Singapore’s gross domestic product for now is still expected to grow between 1 and 3 per cent.

The country’s reading public has always been small. A surge in online sales during the pandemic has largely been wiped out with borders reopening and people making less time for the written word.

The upcoming GST increase, though, feels momentous for a different reason – one flagged by several booksellers.

It inches the already increasing prices of fiction titles dangerously close to $30, a psychological barrier that, once breached, will cause many people to think twice about their book purchase.

The ubiquity of convenient online platforms, such as e-commerce retailer Amazon and online marketplace Carousell, does not help booksellers.

Lawyer Yap Shi Kai, 28, says: “Books becoming more expensive in stores will make buying there less appealing for the casual reader like me. Carousell is also more environmentally friendly because the books are second-hand.”

Among the GST-registered bookstores that will charge readers more from 2024 is Books Kinokuniya, which will not be adjusting the prices of its existing inventory, but will do so for its new books.