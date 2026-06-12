An offshoot of independent arts enclave 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace is slated to open across 17 units and common spaces at the nearby People's Park.

SINGAPORE – Arts and heritage lovers can look forward to a new offshoot of the independent arts enclave 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace (195PHT) slated to open at the nearby People’s Park in November 2026 .

Jerry Tan, who founded 195PHT in 2007, told The Straits Times he has successfully tendered for 17 units at 32 New Market Road, located across the two levels above People’s Park Food Centre. He plans to create an extension of 195PHT, where rents as low as $500 a month have drawn young creatives to set up tattoo and jewellery studios, craft workshops, galleries, teahouses and social spaces.

“The project is about placemaking – that space has not been lively for a long time,” says the 66-year-old, who hopes his 17 units scattered around the building can help transform it into a multi-generational creative space.

The more than 160 units on the upper levels of People’s Park – the Housing Board’s first mixed-use project completed in 1968 – are mostly occupied by textile shops as well as some tailors. With other units vacant for a long time, the businesses face low footfall.

While the tenants of the new offshoot have not been confirmed, Tan told ST that he plans to organise pop-up markets, heritage and wellness workshops and kids’ festivals, as well as set up food and beverage (F&B) options that go beyond the typical mainland Chinese eateries that are burgeoning in the area.

He is also inviting current tenants of 195PHT to open a second unit at People’s Park, to encourage traffic flow between the two areas.

A mock-up of a planned creative hangout and performance space at People's Park which will be an extension of the indie arts enclave 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JERRY TAN

Tan is in talks with the town council and Jalan Besar GR C MP Josephine Teo to activate the common areas at People’s Park. He has drawn up plans for a permanent stage area at the second-floor terrace, where he can engage Chinatown’s buskers and arts groups for performances, as well as plan community activities during major festivals like Chinese New Year .

HDB’s tender exercise for the 457 sq m area of 17 units, which closed on Nov 25, 2025, attracted only one bid from Tan’s company Eu Tong Sen Offices, which bid successfully at a $15,000 monthly rent rate .

Because Tan intends to keep rental affordable for arts groups to take risks, his goal is not to turn in a profit. Instead, he hopes it will creat e “s ynergy” with the more niche and secluded 195PHT – only a two-minute walk up a flight of stairs – that will breathe new life into both projects. He will announce more details on the tenants closer to November 2026.

In 2024, ST reported that the lease of 195PHT’s conserved former police barracks from the Singapore Land Authority was expiring in March 2025. Since then, the arts cluster’s lease has been extended to March 2028.

Tan is confident that a successful launch at People’s Park will bolster the case for extending the lease on the ground-up creative initiative that has helped arts businesses find a home and thrive despite increasing rents elsewhere.

In recent years, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace has established itself as a hangout for Singaporeans craving a third place, defined as social spaces outside of the home and the school or workplace. PHOTO: ST FILE

Tan’s project at People’s Park is one of several changes to Chinatown aimed at urban renewal. In 2024, the Chinatown Business Association was awarded the tender to rejuvenate parts of Smith Street. The Urban Redevelopment Authority also revealed plans to build 6,000 public and private homes in the area , including a 60-storey Build-To-Order project.

In recent years, 195PHT has established itself as a hangout for Singaporeans craving a third place, defined as social spaces outside of the home and the school or workplace.

Among its more than 200 sub-tenants – most of whom are in the arts – are pottery studio The Potters’ Guilt, fringe film community ffigs (an inversion of the Singapore International Film Festival’s acronym SGIFF), trendy squishy toy store Bunnies Patisserie and community space Stranger Conversations. There are also F&B offerings like the cosy cafe Paaru and nightlife spot Kult Yard.

Young creatives have moved in to 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace to establish arts businesses and create community spaces. PHOTO: ST FILE

Asked if he thinks the vibe of 195PHT can be replicated at People’s Park, Tan recognises the uphill task at hand, but says he has reasons to be confident. “This is the best of Chinatown. You’re facing the MRT exit, what can you not do?”