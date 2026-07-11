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17 Singapore books to look forward to for the rest of 2026

SINGAPORE – From a children’s novel about a scammed grandmother to poetry about “HDB Gothic”, here are 17 books by Singapore-based publishers to look forward to in the rest of 2026. Most in the list are likely to be Culture Pass-eligible when they hit bookstores, so save your credits for these books.

Fiction

1. Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha (August 2026, $27)

2. A Strange Case Of Erasure by Jaclyn Lim (July 2026, $27)

Readers of sociologist Teo You Yenn’s best-selling books This Is What Inequality Looks Like (2018) and Unease: Life In Singapore Families (2026) will find these two Singapore novels published under the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize series particularly resonant.

Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Ratna Damayanti Taha’s Mind The Gap – which won the top prize – is a coming-of-age novel which follows Nora, a data-loving Malay girl, as she explores Singapore’s expanding MRT lines and narrowing social expectations from the 1990s to the present.

A Strange Case Of Erasure by Jaclyn Lim. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Jaclyn Lim’s A Strange Case Of Erasure follows a literal case of Invisible Mother Syndrome. Stay-at-home mum Seok Lin discovers a toe missing and then another body part, in this surrealist take on motherhood and its deleterious side effects.

3. A People Of Salt And Light by O Thiam Chin (October 2026)

Set in 1915, prolific writer O Thiam Chin’s epic work of historical fiction is a story of love and friendship that unfolds across four perspectives, including those of a labourer on the docks of the Singapore River and a traditional Chinese medicine doctor.

Children’s books and graphic novels

4. Anton And The Scammers by Ken Kwek (October 2026, $18)

Anton And The Scammers by Ken Kwek. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Scammers abound in film-maker Ken Kwek’s third children’s novel for upper-primary readers, and “tweenfluencer” Anton has to save his frenemy of a grandmother, who is about to fall for a dangerous dupe. Illustrated by Lolita Chiong, the humorous title is Kwek’s follow-up to the best-selling Timothy And The Phubbers and Kelly And The Krumps.

5. Snakes Of Singapore: A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray (August 2026, $35)

Tentative cover of Snakes Of Singapore A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Adult or child, toss away the conventional field guide in favour of this zany and colourful alternative, and discover the more than 60 species of snakes that are native to Singapore. Artist Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray’s illustrated guide is full of delightful facts. Did you know, for example, that snakes have only one lung?

6. Crazy Colonisers by Ng Yi-Sheng (July 2026, $17)

In Twisted Temasek, his historical romp for upper-primary readers, writer Ng Yi-Sheng tackled the wild and weird in pre-colonial Singapore. He is now back with the second book in the Haywire Histories series – think Singapore’s version of British series Horrible Histories – as Crazy Colonisers talks about the mad antics of familiar figures like Stamford Raffles and less familiar ones.

7. Me And My Monsters by Mark Lim and illustrated by Cacticyn (July 2026, $15)

Me And My Monsters by Mark Lim. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Want a picture book that can teach a child about big and small feelings? This world of cute monsters is a fun primer to big words like fear and happiness.

8. Tanaraya Book 1: The Yaksa Slayer by Kathrinna R. (October 2026, $18.90)

Singapore-based publisher Difference Engine is publishing the first book in a multi-volume middle-grade fantasy series by Indonesian writer and illustrator Kathrinna R. that is inspired by Indonesian mythology. The princess of a floating queendom is kidnapped and taken to the Underland in this valuable addition to the growing number of stories on regional folklore.

Non-Fiction

9. Odeon by Theophilus Kwek (September 2026)

Cikada Prize-winning poet Theophilus Kwek’s creative non-fiction debut plumbs the site of the demolished Odeon cinema at 331 North Bridge Road. Kwek casts his poetic eye on the place’s multiple lives in this book, which focuses on the stories of two individuals. One of them is Kwek’s friend, who worked as a safety supervisor involved in the refurbishment of Odeon Towers.

10. The Critic As… by Clarissa Oon (December 2026)

What is the role of the critic in any arts ecosystem? Writer Clarissa Oon takes on the question in this hybrid of cultural criticism, journalism, memoir and creative non-fiction. She draws from her experience as a theatre student, reviewer in The Straits Times and arts archivist to offer provocations about who the critic is and can be.

Poetry

11. everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini (August 2026, $20.90)

12. Possession by Natalie Wang (October 2026, $20.90)

Two new poetry collections by Afterimage round off the second year for the poetry press.

Qamar Firdaus Saini’s collection is made like a music album, moving through seven tracks of memory and loss.

Natalie Wang’s second book of poems, playing on its title Possession, proposes the curious genre of “HDB Gothic”.

Reissues

13. Kappa Quartet by Daryl Qilin Yam (December 2026, $27)

Kappa Quartet by Daryl Qilin Yam. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Young Artist Award recipient Daryl Qilin Yam’s first novel is getting a 10th-anniversary reissue with a gorgeous old-school cover. Yam’s atmospheric and surreal novel follows a soulless young man who is holidaying in Tokyo when he meets an enigmatic kappa – the river monster in Japanese folklore. The new edition comes with a book discussion guide perfect for book clubs.

14. Bang My Car by Ann Ang (July 2026)

Ann Ang’s Bang My Car is one of three titles by the now-defunct publisher Math Paper Press to be reissued in the second half of 2026. Her delightful Singlish-English bag of prose genres features an uncle who tells of Singapore life in a mix of eart hy S inglish and standard English.

15. Tender Delirium by Tania De Rozario (July 2026, $20.90)

Tender Delirium by Tania De Rozario. PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

Tania De Rozario’s newest book of essays, called Dinner On Monster Island, interrogates monstrous women, but her interest in gender, sexuality and power goes back to her first book of poems, Tender Delirium. Afterimage is returning her powerful book – first published by Math Paper Press in 2013 – to circulation under the press’ Rendition series.

16. The Invisible Manuscript by Alfian Sa’at (September 2026, $20.90)

17. A History Of Amnesia by Alfian Sa’at (August 2026)

Writer Alfian Sa’at is better known for his plays today, but readers will be able to appreciate his poetic talent from his early career with this reprint of two of his poetry collections.

Composed when he was 22, The Invisible Manuscript’s poems of queer desire were unofficially circulated among friends before the collection was published in 2012 by Math Paper Press.

Afterimage is reissuing this collection, which deserves its place in the canon of queer poetry. It will have a new afterword by the author.

Ethos Books, meanwhile, is launching its Ethos Classics line with Alfian’s A History Of Amnesia – a book of more explicitly political verses that deals with the ramifications of forgetting and selective memory.