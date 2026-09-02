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16-volume collection of works by Japanese author Haruki Murakami to go on sale from January

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The collection ranges from Haruki Murakami’s debut, Hear The Wind Sing (1979), to his latest novel, The Tale Of Kaho.

The collection ranges from Haruki Murakami’s debut, Hear The Wind Sing (1979), to his latest novel, The Tale Of Kaho.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – A 16-volume collection of works by renowned Japanese author Haruki Murakami will be published from January 2027, Shinchosha Publishing said on Sept 1.

The collection, titled Haruki Murakami Works, will include almost all his fiction, as well as non-fiction works and essays personally chosen by the 77-year-old writer. It ranges from his debut, Hear The Wind Sing (1979), to his latest novel, The Tale Of Kaho, which was published in July.

The books will come in the form of A5-sized volumes with cases, and they will be released at a rate of one every two months. The first to go on sale will be Volume 8, the novel 1Q84 (2009 to 2010), and is tentatively priced at 18,700 yen (S$150).

“I hope these works will be actually picked up and read by people for as long as possible,” Murakami said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.