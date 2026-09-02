Only 10% SG Culture Pass credits used a year since launch; MCCY to create portal to up senior uptake

(From left) Zachary Pang, Ghafir Akbar and Andrew Marko in A Mirror by Pangdemonium, one of the shows that Singaporeans can use their SG Culture Pass credits for.

SINGAPORE – A year after the SG Culture Pass credits were given to Singaporeans in September 2025, just 10 per cent of the $300 million set aside for the scheme has been spent.

Of the total credits used, youth aged between 18 and 35 made up 43 per cent, those from 36 to 54 constituted 38 per cent, while those who are 55 and above accounted for just 19 per cent.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), in a one-year update on Sept 1, said that as at 12pm on Aug 30, $30.4 million of Culture Pass credits had been used.

MCCY added that it was creating a portal to encourage seniors to use their credits. Called the Group-Assist Portal, it will be piloted in November and December, and will help active ageing centres and nursing homes organise group outings.

The platform, which will simplify the credit redemption process, can also be a tool for other organisations interested in conducting group outings to SG Culture Pass programmes in the future.

Of the three million eligible Singaporeans aged 18 and above, a total of 411,000, or 14 per cent, have partially or fully spent their $100 credits. September roughly marks the one-third mark of the scheme’s runway, which expires at the end of 2028.

MCCY said the vast majority of the credits was spent on performances, but $2.9 million went to Singapore literature books and $1.6 million to local films – both categories that were later additions to the scheme.

The $30.4 million injection into the arts and culture scene here has given large-scale arts festivals significant boosts, making up 30 per cent of ticket sales for eligible programmes at the Singapore International Festival of Arts in June, as well as more than 40 per cent of ticket sales at the Singapore Writers Festival in November 2025.

MCCY numbers also show the scheme has expanded the arts and heritage audience, with 68 per cent of users not having attended an event of this type in the past five years. Nine in 10 who responded to surveys after events said they would attend other events after their SG Culture Pass credits have been used up.

Industry insiders have said that whether the credits will be replenished is highly dependent on usage rates, which will be used as a measure of the scheme’s success.

The initiative was started to encourage more people to consume works created by local artists and creatives, as a first-of-its-kind experiment here to see if nudging people through the door would be the spark needed to build a more lasting habit of paying for the arts.

Arts groups have welcomed the initiative but said it must proceed in tandem with other measures, such as changes in how people value the arts that are incepted in early schooling.

Some local offerings, though, have not been supported by the scheme. Wild Rice’s recently concluded Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite and its productions earlier in 2026 – Girls Girls Girls and The Christians – were not eligible.

MCCY has worked with platforms such as ticketing site Klook and dating app Coffee Meets Bagel to reach out to more Singaporeans. It said: “MCCY will continue to review the SG Culture Pass and work with sector partners to ensure that the scheme remains relevant, inclusive and effective in fostering participation.”