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10-course Michelin meal, buffets, gastrobar: Theatre companies take shows into food venues

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Chef Ivan Brehm (left), owner of Nouri Restaurant, with playwright Huzir Sulaiman; and the cast of Choo’s Masquerade Party: A Buffet Of Hidden Agendas.

Chef Ivan Brehm (left), owner of Nouri Restaurant, with playwright Huzir Sulaiman; and the cast of Choo’s Masquerade Party: A Buffet Of Hidden Agendas.

PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG, DREAM ACADEMY

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Clement Yong

  • Three productions in Singapore creatively combine food and storytelling.
  • Chef Ivan Brehm and Checkpoint Theatre's A Matter Of Taste" features a 10-course meal at Nouri restaurant.
  • Dream Academy's Choo’s Masquerade Party has buffet at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore; Gateway Arts' "The Parting Glass" explores male loneliness in The Blackbird gastrobar.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A nation of foodies is bound to seek out ever more daring ways to eat, and theatre companies are gamely cashing in.

August and September will see three choice productions set in food venues appealing to voracious Singaporean stomachs. From a 10-course Michelin-starred experience to a hotel buffet to a bar, these are experiments in new ways of storytelling.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.