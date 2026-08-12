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Chef Ivan Brehm (left), owner of Nouri Restaurant, with playwright Huzir Sulaiman; and the cast of Choo’s Masquerade Party: A Buffet Of Hidden Agendas.

SINGAPORE – A nation of foodies is bound to seek out ever more daring ways to eat, and theatre companies are gamely cashing in.

August and September will see three choice productions set in food venues appealing to voracious Singaporean stomachs. From a 10-course Michelin-starred experience to a hotel buffet to a bar, these are experiments in new ways of storytelling.