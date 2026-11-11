A midday pause, an evening discovery or a weekend adventure: 7 arts events that fit around busy S’porean lives

Curated by Catch.sg, these picks help you switch off from screens and clear your head, whether you have 20 minutes at lunch or a free Saturday morning

Engaging with the arts offers a meaningful mental reset, from clearing digital clutter on heritage walks to building physical poise and sparking fresh visual inspiration.

Most weeks follow a familiar pattern: the commute, the meetings, the deadlines, then home. It works well enough, until one week starts to blur into the next – and the constant push to stay productive leaves little room to simply enjoy your free time.

When so much of the week is spent checking off to-do lists, stepping into the arts gives you something different. Diving into live music, a guided walk or a night of dance is not just about filling an empty evening – it is an easy way to clear your head, see the city with fresh eyes, and return to your routine feeling genuinely recharged.

The seven picks below, curated by Catch.sg, fit smoothly around the working week, giving you a well-earned way to elevate your personal time and make your week feel a little fuller.

An outdoor morning walk to reconnect with local roots

Spend a morning at West Coast Park hearing the history of the people who called Pasir Panjang home, told through oral storytelling. PHOTO: ORANG LAUT SG

Step into the world of Singapore’s Orang Laut and Orang Pulau community on an engaging morning walk along West Coast Park. Heading out of the office and into nature while listening to real stories gives your brain a pause from screens, helping you process thoughts with a clearer mind.

Blending oral storytelling with lived experiences, the event is organised by Firdaus Sani, founder of Orang Laut SG, as part of the Singapore Writers Festival. Artist and Pulau Sudong descendant Asnida Daud co-hosts on Nov 14, while author Jamal Ismail takes on storytelling duties on Nov 21. Discover the vibrant heritage of Pasir Panjang before it became a commercial port – leaving you with a deeper connection to Singapore’s roots. This programme will be conducted primarily in English, with some portions in Malay that will be translated.

Kepulauan Ingatan: Cerita-Cerita dari Laut Selatan/Islands of Memories: Stories from the Southern Sea

By Arts House Group

When: Nov 14 and 21 at 10am

Where: West Coast Park, pavilion opposite McDonald’s, 71 West Coast Highway

Ticket info: From $80 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

A literary street walk to spark creative thinking and new perspectives

See Little India through the stories behind its public art on a two-hour literary walk. PHOTO: JOSHUA TSU ON UNSPLASH

Take a literary walk through Little India and view a bustling neighbourhood as an open-air gallery of history, memories and art. Experiencing familiar places from new angles helps shake off routine thinking and spark fresh creative ideas.

Led by writers Ganga Baskaran and Hemalatha as part of the Singapore Writers Festival, the walk explores how migration, culture and community life shaped the area’s iconic streetscape. A closing conversation at the Indian Heritage Centre with writers Subramaniam and Uma Kathir offers deeper insights into local lives, giving you an engaging, mind-expanding afternoon out.

Echoes in Art and Ink: Rediscovering Little India’s Hidden Stories

By Arts House Group

When: Nov 14 at 2pm (English) and Nov 21 at 10am (Tamil)

Where: Little India MRT

Ticket info: From $10 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

A quick lunch-hour art respite to reignite your visual inspiration

Take a look at how Singapore has changed across generations, through the photographic works of Wei Leng Tay and Loke Hong Seng. PHOTO: YEO WORKSHOP

Transform your lunch hour into a quick dose of culture. Located right in the heart of the business district, this free photography exhibition features captivating works by pioneer street photographer Loke Hong Seng and artist Wei Leng Tay.

Loke’s archival images capture Singapore’s urban transformation during the 1960s and 1970s as HDB estates emerged, while Tay’s contemporary art bridges past and present stories. Taking 20 minutes to engage with these powerful visuals gives your eyes a break from spreadsheets and leaves you feeling inspired for the rest of the workday.

What Remains: A Dialogue Across Time

By Yeo Workshop

When: Weekdays until Dec 4, 12pm to 5pm

Where: VITRINE @ OUE Downtown Gallery, #01-36, 6A Shenton Way

Ticket info: Free

More details here

An evening of dance and poetry to close the week on a fresh start

Dance, poetry and music invite audiences to treat each new day as a chance to start again, in a show that fits a Friday night or a weekend outing. PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY

Each new day is a chance to start again, and Bharathaa Arts’ Today We Are Born Anew brings that idea to the stage through bharatanatyam dance, poetry, music and narration. Inspired by Puthiya Aathichudi, a collection of moral and philosophical maxims by Indian journalist and writer Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyaar, the production invites audiences to see each new day that way.

Artistic directors Suganthi Kesavan and Jeyanthi Kesavan bring the show to life with a team of performers and musicians, as well as poetry voice-overs from Dr Rajkumar Bharathi. With a Friday-night show and two on Saturday, it is a relaxing way to mark the end of a working week.

Today We Are Born Anew

By Bharathaa Arts

When: Nov 27 at 8pm; Nov 28 at 3pm and 8pm

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio (Level 4), Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay

Ticket info: From $38 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

A beginner dance session to release desk tension and improve posture

Weekly beginner sessions at Dance Connections build strength, poise and flexibility gradually. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE

Trade hours of sitting for expressive physical movement. Held every Thursday evening at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, these introductory dance workshops by Red Moon Dance Troupe (Singapore) offer a fun, low-pressure way to loosen stiff muscles and get moving after office hours.

The hour-long sessions teach beginner-friendly Chinese dance techniques, gradually improving your flexibility, core balance and body alignment week by week. It is an enjoyable way to release physical stress, pick up a graceful new skill and meet new people in a friendly setting.

Dance Connections

By Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

When: Every Thursday (except on public holidays) until Dec 30, 2027 at 7pm

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

Ticket info: Free, pre-registration required

More details here

An immersive concert to quiet your mind and train deep focus

An evening of Chinese chamber music invites audiences to notice changes the eye does not see. PHOTO: DING YI MUSIC COMPANY

Give your ears and mind a break from notifications and endless chatter. Ding Yi Music Company’s annual ECOncert series pairs delicate Chinese chamber music with visual art to explore our relationship with nature, creating an atmospheric space made for intentional listening.

Led by creative director Dedric Wong De Li and stage director Ang Xiao Ting, the performance asks nothing of you except to sit back and listen closely. Focusing on rich, subtle musical textures calms the mind and leaves you feeling deeply centred.

ECOncert 2026

By Ding Yi Music Company

When: Dec 5 at 3pm and 7.30pm

Where: Flexible Performance Space, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street

Ticket info: From $20 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

A free evening of live music to unwind on the lawn with friends

Bring a picnic mat and wind down after a long week at a free evening of live music at HortPark. PHOTO: JACK & RAI

Gather friends or colleagues for a relaxed evening of acoustic tunes in the park. Twilight Evening at HortPark turns the lush garden lawn into an open-air concert space where you can lay down a picnic mat and enjoy great music surrounded by greenery.

Featuring popular acoustic duo Jack & Rai, as well as singer-songwriter and entertainer John Klass with his six-piece band, this performance blends live music with nature. From 9am to 3pm, you can explore a marketplace of plants and nature-inspired finds, before catching up with friends over good music as night falls.

ArtsEverywhere @ HortPark – Twilight Evening 2026

By HortPark

When: Nov 21 at 6pm

Where: HortLawn, HortPark, 33 Hyderabad Rd

Ticket info: Free

More details here

Discover more stories about how the arts can enrich your life here.

For more, head to Catch.sg, Singapore’s national platform on all things arts and culture. The $100 SG Culture Pass can be used on eligible events.