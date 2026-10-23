Artist Felicia Yong and new makers spark stained-glass revival in Singapore

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Felicia Yong nurtures new makers while “continuing to push the expressive boundaries of contemporary glass art”.

SINGAPORE – A delicate glass wonderland conjured by Felicia Yong is cocooned within a light industrial complex in Bukit Batok.

In her tiny ArtByFelicia studio, where the Singaporean glass artist creates panels and sculptural pieces from stained glass, she shines a small beam of light on a brilliant crimson stiletto, its heel morphing into translucent butterfly wings.

Nearby, a jewel-toned goldfish evokes the delightful Mid-Autumn Festival cellophane lanterns from childhood days, while a timeless Tiffany-style lamp glows.

An adjunct lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) and mentor in her private studio, Yong, 60, nurtures new makers while “continuing to push the expressive boundaries of contemporary glass art”, she says.

Seated around Yong, a little community of everyday makers sketch patterns and cut glass over iced tea, their conversations about techniques and life interspersed with silence and deep focus. One woman runs a small grinder to smooth the sharp edges of glass shards before gently crimping copper foil around their borders.

From a retired lawyer and a mixed-media abstract artist to engineers and mother-daughter pairs, these crafters are the heartbeat of Project Lumen, a radiant installation of glass doves on display at the Ion Art Gallery on Level 4, Ion Orchard, until Oct 27. Opening hours are 11am to 9pm daily.

Their project is a special focus within Voice of Art 7: Hope • Peace • Love, an international showcase organised by Singapore’s Be One Gallery. Admission is free.

Shards of hope

Project Lumen is an installation of 200 handcrafted stained-glass doves, all unique, at Ion Art Gallery. PHOTO: BE ONE GALLERY

Project Lumen features a 2.3m-tall custom metal tree structure bearing a flock of 200 glass doves individually handcrafted by Yong’s aspiring artisans, most of whom are her students, who formed a Stained Glass Singapore group on Facebook in December 2025.

Pieced together from scrap glass salvaged from past projects, the installation embodies the emergent collective’s poetic philosophy of “bringing light through broken pieces”. The doves, all unique, are sized between 13cm and 20cm.

An emergent community of stained-glass enthusiasts, with their handcrafted doves, working in the studio of their artist-mentor Felicia Yong (standing). PHOTO: GLORIA ONG

The upcycled artwork is a luminous symbol of connection, hope and community healing. It is a landmark moment for a local subculture led by Yong and her ardent circle that, until a couple of years ago, barely existed, but has now grown to around 100 enthusiasts.

An earlier, smaller landmark was the group’s month-long exhibition, Birds Of A Feather, staged in June and July at Inori Japanese Dining restaurant in Upper Bukit Timah Road. It highlighted 30 doves of other designs.

The first apprentice

Long before she was guiding a multi-generational set of hobbyists through the therapeutically slow-paced art of soldering, Yong, who has more than 40 years of experience, was operating on a vastly different scale.

For years, her relationship with glass was defined by architectural blueprints and commercial pressure. Introduced to the medium in 1983 as a 16-year-old student, she became the first apprentice at Pegasus Stained Glass Studio, a pioneering workshop by American artist Peggy Nimmo that was originally located in Nimmo’s Chestnut Drive bungalow.

Stained glass in Singapore was entirely imported from Europe in the past – mostly by missionaries from Belgium, France and the United Kingdom who built churches here starting in the 1800s – and Yong was groomed to change that.

Under Nimmo’s wing, she was sent to the US for advanced training and rose to become the studio’s right-hand force.

In 1995 , after Nimmo relocated, Yong founded The Glass Atelier studio and managed massive fabrications that multitudes of Singaporeans have looked up at without realising a local hand was involved.

Glass artist Felicia Yong’s portfolio includes the radiant skylight at the old Jurong Bird Park. PHOTO: FELICIA YONG

The Catholic’s portfolio grew to include church facades like that of Covenant Evangelical Free Church in Woodlands, the skylight at the old Jurong Bird Park, bespoke glass panels for Swensen’s at Changi Airport Terminal 2, artwork for schools such as CHIJ (Kellock) and an exquisite palace in South-east Asia, among other massive commissions.

“I spent time at Jurong Bird Park observing the birds in their naturalistic habitats and photographing them for reference,” she says.

“These observations helped me capture their distinctive forms and characteristics, bringing them to life in the stained-glass skylight design.”

The skylight was installed around 2006, during the park’s major makeover.

How to shatter-proof the future

Felicia Yong, a Catholic, worked on commissions such as the stained-glass feature on the facade of Covenant Evangelical Free Church in Woodlands. PHOTO: FELICIA YONG

The crucible of client-driven commissions led to a difficult decision, however. In 2009 , she decided to sell her factory and equipment, and a hiatus of more than a decade ensued.

It was a private time dedicated to family, health and new creative pursuits, including pottery.

But a fellow glass artist and friend of 40 years, Elenora Koh, urged her to step out of self-imposed retirement as there was a void in the local art landscape: Nobody was teaching stained-glass art.

The turning point arrived in January 2025 during Singapore Art Week, when Yong took part in a stained-glass exhibition alongside other glass artists.

Visitors she spoke with were surprised that stained glass could be fabricated locally, and that they could learn the skills in Singapore. Some had planned to take courses overseas.

At the show, she also had a pivotal encounter with Jeffery Tan, dean of the Centre for Lifelong Education (CLE) at NAFA. “I shared that I wanted to conduct classes, but I was looking for a space,” she says.

Tan offered her an adjunct teaching role at CLE. Her seven-session course, which started in 2025, is eligible for SkillsFuture credits.

She also conducts a spectrum of courses in her studio, such as her 4½-hour beginner-friendly Traditional Stained Glass Sun-Catcher Workshop that is bookable on the Pelago travel and activities platform. The workshop is eligible for SG Culture Pass credits.

“I’m a lot happier now,” Yong says of her pivot to self-directed, artistic instruction. Around 100 students have signed up for her courses, discovering the meditative joy of stained glass. Their ages range from the early 20s to 70s.

“Loads of people are so enthusiastic and passionate about it,” she says. “So I found the purpose of coming back.”

Artist Felicia Yong fashioned a jewel-toned goldfish inspired by nostalgic Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Globally, the future of stained glass may be shattering. Traditional glass-making factories are closing down, she observes, even on Murano, the legendary Venetian island that has been an epicentre of glass art for 700 years.

But she hopes for a renaissance, whether in Singapore or elsewhere. Social media and travel have also heightened the visibility of stained glass. Artists worldwide are actively trying to revive and modernise the craft to attract new audiences.

Always ready to rise

Her classes and her art are also part of that larger hope. All her works of art have narratives, including those of resurgence.

Glass artist Felicia Yong’s red stiletto has a heel inspired by butterfly wings, evoking delicacy and women’s empowerment. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Behind the stiletto, created in 2025, is an incandescent story of delicacy and power.

“I didn’t want an ordinary heel. I wanted it to be the soul of the sculpture. Then the idea came to me – a butterfly, just about to take flight,” she recounts.

“Its wings would not only support the weight of the shoe, but also represent the strength and empowerment of women. Delicate yet resilient. Graceful yet powerful. Always ready to rise.”

Glass artist Felicia Yong’s array of stained-glass art includes modern motifs and timeless designs. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Designing it was not easy, she remarks. “Every curve had to work both artistically and structurally. The heel had to balance the entire sculpture while looking as though it were effortlessly lifting the shoe into the air.”

When she finally soldered the last piece in place, everything made sense. “What began as an engineering challenge became a symbol of transformation, freedom, and courage.”

The improbable story of transformation may well be Yong’s journey too – rising again as an artist while sparking a new ascent of stained-glass artistry in Singapore.