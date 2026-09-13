Chong Fah Cheong, Salvador Dali, Anish Kapoor and more: The art trails that turn your commute into a discovery walk

From bronze sculptures to larger-than-life installations, the National Arts Council’s art trails help you see familiar corners of the city, and your daily routine, a little differently

From the Civic District to Marina Bay, public artworks turn well-trodden city spaces into an open-air gallery waiting to be discovered.

Lunch hour in the Central Business District usually means a queue for coffee. But somewhere between Raffles Place and Telok Ayer, that same hour can turn into a midday art walk to refresh the mind.

As one of the six self-guided trails curated by the National Arts Council, explore prominent works featuring artists like Cultural Medallion recipient Chong Fah Cheong and Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali.

After work, go on another trail and stroll along the iconic Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade to decompress, taking in art and the city’s spectacular skyline at your own pace.

These trails offer an escape, a chance to be inspired and take a different perspective amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

A new day, a new point of view. The bronze ring at Gardens by the Bay invites visitors to peer through and imagine the day’s fresh possibilities. Titled Moongate, the artwork by Chong Fah Cheong features a uniquely textured inner surface, inspired by the ever-changing natural world, while its circular shape represents the interconnectedness and community of being Singaporean. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The morning rush has its own rhythm. Spanish artist Rosa Serra captures the fluidity of change and motion in her bronze sculpture Symphony, bringing a sense of movement to the heart of Raffles Place, where thousands pass by each day. Standing outside Raffles Place MRT station, the bottom sphere represents Singapore’s past achievements while the top sphere symbolises ambition for the future. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Curiosity makes a good coffee break. Expanding on the openness one requires to make new discoveries, Spanish artist Salvador Dali literally opens Sir Isaac Newton in Homage to Newton at UOB Plaza in the form of a bronze sculpture as an homage to the scientist’s legacy, captured differently through the eyes of an artist. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Who left the office drawer outside? Step outside Raffles Place MRT station, where all work and no play turns everyday objects into a stainless steel sculpture. Formerly an interactive installation, All the Essentially Essential is a reflection of Singapore’s work-hard-play-hard culture through the eyes of Tan Wee Lit, created in the style of a punch-out toy kit. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

People-watching with a twist. Part of the Living World Series by Chinese sculptor Ju Ming, the 10 painted bronze figures outside CapitaGreen invite passers-by to speculate who the sculptures portray and the changing roles people play at different points in their lives. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

By late afternoon, the city pauses to look at itself. Weighing 1,800kg, Sky Mirror by Anish Kapoor at the ArtScience Museum mimics an oculus in space, creating an optical illusion of the sky being within reach while simultaneously capturing a portrait of the iconic lotus-shaped museum. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

When the workday ends, the Marina Bay waterfront comes alive. Huang Yifan’s A World United, also commissioned for the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, depicts the athletes engaging in the 26 sports that took place at the competition. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

As dusk settles and the day draws to an end, the best way to experience art is to jump right in. A child reaches toward Singapore’s future and continued progress in Chong Fah Cheong’s Onward Ahead at Gardens by the Bay, a sculpture that honours the innocence and open-heartedness of children while symbolising the joy of community and racial harmony. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Go where the wind takes you. As night falls over the Marina Bay waterfront, Singaporean architect Edwin Cheong’s Breathe sways gently with the breeze. With a plant-like figure and the ability to turn with the wind, the sculptures are a reminder of what environmental consciousness can do for the world. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

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Sculptures may take centre stage along this route, but Singapore’s public art extends beyond what you see here. Across the other self-guided Public Art Trails, murals, light installations and interactive works offer more ways to encounter art in unexpected corners of the city.

Explore the trails and see what else you might discover along the way:

Find out how else the arts can make life seem fuller when woven into our everyday.