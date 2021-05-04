Art of friendship

Murals by members of Aravani Art Project, a women and trans-women art collective raising awareness of the friendship between trans-women and women in public spaces, in Mumbai.

Founded by Indian artist Poornima Sukumar in 2016, the collective also aims to highlight issues such as harassment and violence through its public or wall art projects. These projects - which also offer alternative sources of income for the transgender community - can be found in other Indian cities such as Bangalore and Chennai.