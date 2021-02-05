Art in the window

MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The aim of Cirk La Putyka's events is to allow people access to live art even when theatre venues are shuttered.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The aim of Cirk La Putyka's events is to allow people access to live art even when theatre venues are shuttered.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The aim of Cirk La Putyka's events is to allow people access to live art even when theatre venues are shuttered.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem
MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The aim of Cirk La Putyka's events is to allow people access to live art even when theatre venues are shuttered.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2021, with the headline 'Art in the window'. Subscribe
Topics: 