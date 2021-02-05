Art in the window

MOVING SHOWS: Artistes perform in closed shops and bars in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in an event organised by contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka. Since the middle of October last year, all theatres in the country have been closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The aim of Cirk La Putyka's events is to allow people access to live art even when theatre venues are shuttered.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE