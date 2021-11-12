Architect Rene Tan's award-winning 'House of Rejects'

In designing his fun yet functional semi-detached home in Bukit Timah, the RT+Q co-founder included some far-out ideas that his clients have said no to

Tracy Lee
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

You would expect an architect's own home to be anything but ordinary. And indeed, Mr Rene Tan's 4,811 sq ft semi-detached house in Bukit Timah is so extraordinary that it won the Design Award for the Residential - Low-Density Housing category at the prestigious SIA Design Awards last year.

"I'm 57 and this might be the last chance I have to spoil my wife," says Mr Tan, who describes the three guiding principles of his work as "don't think like an architect", "use your counterintuition" and "don't be afraid to put the right thing in the wrong place".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 12, 2021, with the headline 'Architect Rene Tan's award-winning 'House of Rejects' '. Subscribe
