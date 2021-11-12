Architect Rene Tan's award-winning 'House of Rejects'

You would expect an architect's own home to be anything but ordinary. And indeed, Mr Rene Tan's 4,811 sq ft semi-detached house in Bukit Timah is so extraordinary that it won the Design Award for the Residential - Low-Density Housing category at the prestigious SIA Design Awards last year.

"I'm 57 and this might be the last chance I have to spoil my wife," says Mr Tan, who describes the three guiding principles of his work as "don't think like an architect", "use your counterintuition" and "don't be afraid to put the right thing in the wrong place".