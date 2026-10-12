Anita Mui’s ashes missing from Hong Kong monastery, family appeals for help

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The singer died of cervical cancer in 2003 at the age of 40.

Singer Anita Mui’s ashes have been missing from a monastery in Hong Kong for three months, according to her family, reported the South China Morning Post.

Mui’s ashes were kept at Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong entertainment news site Dimsum Daily, fans visiting the monastery to pay their respects to Mui discovered on July 18 that the urn was missing. The singer died of cervical cancer in 2003 at the age of 40.

The fans alerted Mui’s family, who subsequently lodged a police report.

Nearly three months later, the urn remains missing. On Oct 11, a police spokesman confirmed that a report had been received on July 18 concerning a suspected missing item at a monastery on Lantau Island.

The Cantopop diva’s family issued a statement on Oct 10, which would have been Mui’s 63rd birthday, saying the lack of progress in the investigation had caused them distress. The family has appealed to the public with any information to come forward.

Mui’s brother, Peter Mui Kai Ming, has offered a HK$50,000 (S$8,150) reward for information leading to the recovery of his sister’s ashes.

Peter made headlines in September when he was reportedly excluded from the funeral of their mother, Tam Mei Kam.

He subsequently threatened to sue his nephew, who was overseeing the funeral arrangements, over what he described as “murder”, and said he would take legal action against the police over their handling of his mother’s belongings.

Tam died on Aug 30 at the age of 102. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK