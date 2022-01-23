Turtle hatchlings crossing the road, a lost cinereous vulture and attacking otters.
Animals have made the headlines in the last two months.
Turtle hatchlings crossing the road, a lost cinereous vulture and attacking otters.
Animals have made the headlines in the last two months.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 23, 2022, with the headline Look up and about. Subscribe