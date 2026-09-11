Americans love supplements, but experts doubt their benefits

A new survey found that eight in 10 Americans were taking vitamins, protein powders or other supplements.

NEW YORK – A new survey suggests that nearly eight in 10 adults in the United States are taking at least one dietary supplement, including one in three people who are using protein powders, bars and drinks.

The survey, conducted by Pew Research Center, was small. But it suggests that supplements, long used by many Americans, are becoming ever more popular – even as medical experts say that many of these products are unlikely to meaningfully improve health.