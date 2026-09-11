Americans love supplements, but experts doubt their benefits
Alice Callahan
- Nearly 80 per cent of American adults take dietary supplements, with protein supplements popular among those under 50, but experts doubt most supplements offer proven health benefits.
- Experts say only a minority need supplements for nutrient deficiencies or prevention, while many take them due to social media influence or misconceptions about protein intake.
- Supplement use is rising, especially among older adults, but safety and effectiveness are unregulated.
AI generated
NEW YORK – A new survey suggests that nearly eight in 10 adults in the United States are taking at least one dietary supplement, including one in three people who are using protein powders, bars and drinks.
The survey, conducted by Pew Research Center, was small. But it suggests that supplements, long used by many Americans, are becoming ever more popular – even as medical experts say that many of these products are unlikely to meaningfully improve health.