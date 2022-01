In the coming months, Oscar contenders - the dramas Nightmare Alley, Licorice Pizza and Parallel Mothers - will open in cinemas. Also opening in cinemas are sequels to action blockbusters, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love And Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On Netflix, there will be the miniseries Inventing Anna, telling the true story of Anna Delvey, the woman who tricked the New York elite into believing that she was one of them.