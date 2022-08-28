All pumped up

Some migrant workers have been on a quest for fitness since gyms reopened in their dormitories

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Some foreign workers have been pumping iron since the gyms at their dormitories reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown, hoping to achieve a six-pack and boost their body image along the way.

These buff individuals interviewed by The Sunday Times cut carbs and have dedicated ab and chest workout days. They say they find their quest for fitness empowering, especially after months of lack of access to exercise facilities under pandemic restrictions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 28, 2022, with the headline All pumped up. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top