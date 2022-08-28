Some foreign workers have been pumping iron since the gyms at their dormitories reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown, hoping to achieve a six-pack and boost their body image along the way.
These buff individuals interviewed by The Sunday Times cut carbs and have dedicated ab and chest workout days. They say they find their quest for fitness empowering, especially after months of lack of access to exercise facilities under pandemic restrictions.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 28, 2022, with the headline All pumped up.