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All of the lights shine on Jakarta for Kanye West’s only South-east Asian show

Ye will play his first concert in Indonesia on Oct 24 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium. Jakarta is the only South-east Asia stop on the 2026 Ye Live Concert Tour to date.

JAKARTA – What did it take to convince one of rap’s biggest names to play his first concert in Indonesia and make Jakarta his only South-east Asian stop?

Not simply money, a flashy stadium or the promise of tens of thousands of fans. What helped persuade US rap star Kanye West was something more home-grown: Indonesia’s music, art and culture, said Karen Tjahja, marketing and communications lead for Jakarta-based concert promoter Raw Vision Collective.

The pitch went beyond the concert itself, offering West – who goes by the stage name Ye – both a large-scale production and a cultural connection to Indonesia.

A company representative flew to the US in April and spent about a month with Ye and his team during the initial stages of the talks, getting to know him over meals and watching his creative process up close.

The senior team member attended the filming of the music video for Ye’s song Father , spent time with his musicians and collaborators, and introduced him to traditional Indonesian musical instruments such as the gamelan and angklung.

At one point, Ye asked: “Why should I choose you?” He was referring to Jakarta as a concert venue.

Beyond Indonesia’s music and culture, the team also pitched Jakarta’s ability to handle a production of his scale: a 77,000-seat stadium, improved public transport, hotels and an international airport serving fans from across the region. It also highlighted Indonesia’s large audience for his music and its vibrant underground hip-hop scene.

“If our neighbouring countries can do it, why can’t we?” Tjahja told The Straits Times at the concert venue in central Jakarta on Aug 19.

The pitch appears to have worked. Ye will play his first concert in Indonesia on Oct 24 at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium. Jakarta is the only South-east Asia stop on the 2026 Ye Live Concert Tour to date.

Ye has performed in cities including Madrid, Arnhem and Almaty in 2026, but several planned shows have fallen through, including in Britain, Poland and Switzerland.

Most recently, on Sept 30, two shows in St Petersburg scheduled for Oct 10 and 11 were cancelled . The venue had said earlier it had no agreement to host the shows, while Russia’s Foreign Ministry had criticised Ye’s past “glorification” of Adolf Hitler.

That backdrop makes Jakarta’s successful booking particularly notable – and raises questions about how organisers assessed the risks of bringing Ye to Indonesia.

The 49-year-old rapper and record producer is one of hip-hop’s most influential figures, with hits including Gold Digger (2005), Stronger (2007) and Heartless (2008) and acclaimed albums such as The College Dropout (2004) and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010).

Spotlights, strobe lights

Ye’s shows have featured his 360-degree Globe Stage, a giant sphere with the rapper performing on top and the audience surrounding him.

That stage will also be used at GBK, alongside the lasers, pyrotechnics and fire featured at his other shows. Tjahja said Ye’s team will ship the major production equipment into Indonesia for the concert.

“What you see in all the other countries – the 360-degree stage, the pyrotechnics, the laser lights, all the fire – everything is going to be the same,” she said.

Talks began around February, after a Raw Vision partner was approached about bringing Ye to Indonesia.

Ye did not immediately say yes to Jakarta. “I think he was testing us a bit,” Tjahja recalled.

The relationship developed over the following months, and the organisers now speak with Ye’s team at least once a week.

This is the only South-east Asian stop for the rapper, one of the most controversial figures in contemporary music. PHOTO: RAW VISION COLLECTIVE

Six Raw Vision team members became more closely involved when they travelled to Kazakhstan in August for Ye’s concert in Almaty, where they met his team as preparations for Jakarta intensified.

Interest in the Jakarta show has stretched well beyond Indonesia. More than 15,000 international visitors are expected to travel to Jakarta for the concert, according to the organisers. Foreign buyers accounted for 52.8% of ticket purchases in the first 24 hours, with purchases recorded across 73 countries .

South-east Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta are seeking a bigger share of the region’s multibillion-dollar concert-tourism market , tapping large domes t ic audiences, regional connectivity, competitive costs and growing capacity to host large-scale productions .

Industry leaders say Jakarta’s push for a bigger share of the concert market need not come at Singapore’s expense, with room for the regional market to expand. Guns N’ Roses’ 2026 tour, for instance, includes both cities as its only South-east Asian stops in November.

Samer Elhajjar , a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore Business School, said Jakarta’s emergence as a concert destination should be seen as part of a growing regional ecosystem rather than a zero-sum competition with Singapore.

“What we are seeing is the emergence of a regional concert circuit,” he said. “Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila and Kuala Lumpur can reinforce one another rather than simply compete against one another.”

Singapore would remain attractive for its connectivity, reliability and tourism infrastructure, while Jakarta’s strengths include its scale and much larger domestic market, he added.

But attracting headline concerts was different from becoming a consistently preferred tour stop. “Singapore performs exceptionally well on many of these dimensions. It offers predictability,” Elhajjar said, adding that Jakarta was still working to build the same level of international confidence and consistency.

Ye’s shows have featured his 360-degree Globe Stage, a giant sphere with the rapper performing on top and the audience surrounding him. PHOTO: AFP

Lawrence Loh , professor and director of the NUS Centre for Governance and Sustainability, said Jakarta’s rise was complementary to established concert hubs rather than a threat. “It’s about agglomeration rather than substitution, synergy rather than competition,” he added.

Singapore remains the regional benchmark for major international concerts, securing multi-night stadium runs and drawing fans from across South-east Asia .

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s six sold-out shows in March 2024 drew more than 300,000 fans, while concerts by Swift, Britain’s Coldplay and Ed Sheeran and Taiwan’s Mayday brought about 840,000 visitors to the Sports Hub in the first three months of that year.

Private-sector estimates put the tourism receipts generated from that concert wave at $350 million to $450 million.

More recently, Lady Gaga’s four sold-out Singapore shows in May 2025 were estimated to have generated $100 million to $150 million in tourism receipts.

The city-state’s appeal to major touring acts remains strong, with all tickets for K-pop group BTS’ four Singapore shows in December 2026 sold by June.

The expected influx for Ye’s concert has also drawn the attention of Jakarta authorities.

At a Sept 15 press conference, Governor Pramono Anung pledged the city’s full support for the concert, including transport arrangements, saying this was an opportunity to strengthen Jakarta’s position as a global music tourism destination.

Beyond the music

But bringing Ye to Jakarta also carries reputational risks. In recent years, the rapper has drawn widespread condemnation over repeated anti-Semitic remarks, expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler and his use of Nazi imagery.

In 2025, he sold T-shirts bearing swastikas and released a song titled Heil Hitler, adding to a string of controversies that had already cost him major commercial partnerships.

His planned performances have also faced opposition and cancellations in several countries, with some opposition linked to his past remarks. In Russia, politicians criticised his planned St Petersburg concerts over his past comments about Hitler and use of Nazi imagery before the shows were cancelled.

Ye has since apologised. In January, he took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal addressed “To those I’ve hurt” , saying he regretted his past expressions of admiration for Hitler and use of the swastika.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change,” he wrote, adding: “I am not a Nazi or an anti-Semite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye’s history of cancelled shows has also made some overseas fans wary of booking flights and accommodation for the Jakarta concert. In an Aug 8 discussion on Reddit, Malaysian user u/mkultralicious said they were “a bit scared” to book a flight to Jakarta in case Ye cancelled.

For the Indonesians bringing him to Jakarta, the controversies were part of the calculation. Tjahja said the organisers had researched issues surrounding Ye’s previous shows and consulted other parties before committing to the October concert.

Raw Vision representatives spoke directly with the rapper and his team about Indonesian culture and local sensitivities ahead of his visit, and they were receptive to the conversations, she added.

“Everything has a risk,” she said. “But we believe it’s worth the risk.”

“What we’re promoting, what we’re watching here, is his art, not only from the music, but to the stage, to the lighting that he set up and produced.”

While bringing Ye to Jakarta has sparked some online criticism over his history of anti-Semitic remarks, there has been no prominent, organised campaign against the concert. After initial news of the concert emerged in April, local media reported divided reactions, with some social media users questioning whether the rapper should be welcomed.

The organisers hope a successful Ye concert will demonstrate that Jakarta can compete with established destinations such as Singapore and Bangkok for major international tours.

“We hope that with the success of this concert, this will just be the beginning of Indonesia positively being back on the global stage,” Tjahja said.