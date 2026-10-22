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Airbnb hosts can no longer make guests do dishes, take out trash from Nov 20

Under Airbnb’s updated policy, all requests made of guests must be “reasonable”.

Washing dishes and taking out the trash are officially off the Airbnb checkout list starting Nov 20, just in time for the school holidays.



The changes are part of the online accommodation platform’s updated guidelines that state hosts can set seven standard rules, while limiting what they can ask guests to do.

Under the updated policy, all requests made of guests must be “reasonable”, the platform said on its website on Oct 20.

Hosts will “generally” no longer be allowed to instruct guests to wash dishes or laundry, remove sheets from beds or take rubbish out of the property. They also should not prevent guests from using listed amenities such as air-conditioning, though they can ask guests to turn off the amenities when they leave.

“To determine whether a request is reasonable, we consider the type of listing or stay and relevant local factors,” Airbnb said, adding that it may grant exceptions based on the host’s situation.

“For example, it may be reasonable to ask guests to dispose of rubbish in an animal-proof container in bear country or ask guests to limit shower time due to local drought-related water restrictions.”

All house rules and requests must also appear in the appropriate section of the host’s listing, which will be displayed more prominently.

Airbnb hosts should not write additional rules elsewhere on their listing, in messages or on signs in their homes, the platform said, and guests will be alerted to listings that do not follow the new policy.

House rules will appear in guests’ reservation reminders on the platform’s chat function. Among the seven rules that hosts can set are a limit on the number of overnight guests, quiet hours, lock-up rules and restrictions on pets, smoking, events or commercial photo shoots.

Guests who do not follow their host’s rules risk having their reservation cancelled without a refund.

Host requests that do not follow Airbnb’s new policy will be flagged and owners can submit an appeal if they disagree with the call.

While Airbnb is widely used by travellers globally, offering short-term stays on the platform remains illegal in Singapore owing to the Republic’s minimum rental duration rules.

Under the law, residential properties in Singapore are not allowed to be used for short-term accommodation – defined as stays of less than three consecutive months.