Age of adulthood

Young Japanese adults Shirato Kaira, Keita Daisen, Sara Watanabe, Honoka Watanabe and Kanon Nonomera (above) are dressed to the nines during celebrations for Coming-of-Age Day. More than one million people in Japan turn 20 this year - the age at which they can legally drink alcohol and get married without parental approval. The celebrations usually include a formal ceremony followed by raucous drinking sessions, but these have been cancelled over Covid-19 fears.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE