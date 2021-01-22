Age of adulthood

Young Japanese adults Shirato Kaira, Keita Daisen, Sara Watanabe, Honoka Watanabe and Kanon Nonomera (above) are dressed to the nines during celebrations for Coming-of-Age Day. More than one million people in Japan turn 20 this year - the age at which they can legally drink alcohol and get married without parental approval. The celebrations usually include a formal ceremony followed by raucous drinking sessions, but these have been cancelled over Covid-19 fears.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Young Japanese adults Shirato Kaira, Keita Daisen (left), Sara Watanabe (centre), Honoka Watanabe (right) and Kanon Nonomera are dressed to the nines during celebrations for Coming-of-Age Day. More than one million people in Japan turn 20 this year - the age at which they can legally drink alcohol and get married without parental approval. The celebrations usually include a formal ceremony followed by raucous drinking sessions, but these have been cancelled over Covid-19 fears.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Young Japanese adults Shirato Kaira (above), Keita Daisen, Sara Watanabe, Honoka Watanabe and Kanon Nonomera are dressed to the nines during celebrations for Coming-of-Age Day. More than one million people in Japan turn 20 this year - the age at which they can legally drink alcohol and get married without parental approval. The celebrations usually include a formal ceremony followed by raucous drinking sessions, but these have been cancelled over Covid-19 fears.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2021, with the headline 'Age of adulthood'. Print Edition | Subscribe
