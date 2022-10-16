Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is forthright and loves expressing herself in capital letters

SANTA MONICA, California – “DUDE!” a barefoot Jamie Lee Curtis exclaimed among the recycling bins.
Only a minute had passed since we met on the sidewalk outside her home, but Curtis was already thrusting her hands towards mine, sizing me up as a kindred spirit – or, at the very least, someone she could tell a funny pet-owner story.
“I’m embarrassed,” said the 63-year-old actress, “but I’m going to tell you anyway.”
Curtis was about to depart on a lengthy trip to promote Halloween Ends, her final film in the long-running horror franchise, while also doing awards-season press for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the indie hit she co-starred in this past March, and the supersized itinerary had her worried: What would all those weeks away mean for her rescue dog, a sweet-natured terrier-poodle named Runi?
“It really got crazy,” she said. “I needed to pack the big hanging bags, so I put Runi in his crate in my bedroom, I turned on the air-conditioning, I turned on Boston – loud – and shut the door, so he wouldn’t hear the zipping of the suitcases in the other room.” She paused for effect: “That’s how COMPLETELY obsessed I was.”
Though it runs afoul of The New York Times’ style guidelines, Curtis has a tendency to express herself in capital letters.
Her captions on Instagram run the gamut from “A LIFE OF SERVICE” (over a photo of the departed Queen Elizabeth) to “YUM for my TUM!” (a cheeseburger). In person, Curtis is forceful and passionate in a way that endears, kind of like the human manifestation of Elaine’s shove from Seinfeld (1989 to 1998).
“I can be a really passive communicator, so I admire her,” said Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed Everything Everywhere All At Once with Daniel Kwan.
Curtis has been a star for 44 years, but she wields that power in a bracing way.
Where other actresses can be cagey, she is forthright, whether the topic is ageing (she stopped colouring her grey hair years ago), addiction (Curtis speaks openly about a decade-long Vicodin addiction she kicked in 1999) or plastic surgery (after experimenting with Botox and liposuction, she has since decried cosmetic procedures).
As the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis is Hollywood royalty, and since her husband Christopher Guest hails from a British family with peerage, that technically makes her a baroness, though you would never catch her using the title.
Curtis never meant to be the face of horror. She hates to be scared, does not like to watch violent movies, and for all of her strongly held opinions, she tries never to argue. “My husband and I have probably had two or three fights in 38 years,” she said. “I like things nice and fragrant and quiet. I like a nice soft dog, you know what I mean?”
But when a 19-year-old Curtis was cast as the menaced babysitter Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, a path was slashed straight through the centre of her career.
This was a genre she would return to again and again, even as she made detours into drama (My Girl, 1991), action (True Lies, 1994), and comedy (A Fish Called Wanda, 1988).
In early films like The Fog and Prom Night from 1980, she extended her horror-movie reputation. Later, in Ryan Murphy’s campy series Scream Queens (2015 to 2016), she parodied it.
Along the way, she reprised Laurie several more times, though her attempt to put a definitive end to the series with 1998’s Halloween H20 fell apart due to producer interference. “There was a contractual inability to really end it,” said Curtis, who still agreed to star if she could die at the beginning of its 2002 sequel, Halloween: Resurrection, and collect a big payday for her 10-minute cameo.
Curtis thought she was done with Halloween after that, but a good horror franchise never lets its heroine escape that easily.
In 2017, after a Rob Zombie-helmed take on Halloween had petered out, director David Gordon Green pitched Curtis on a return to the series that would wipe away every movie made after the 1978 original.
This time, Laurie was a hard-drinking, PTSD-stricken survivor who had spent decades preparing for a rematch with the villain that terrorised her so long ago.
Curtis agreed to come on board, and the back-to-basics 2018 film broke box-office records for a slasher, grossing over US$255 million (S$363.6 million) worldwide.
That movie was made pure, she said, with no intention of spinning things into a trilogy. But on the eve of its release, Green sat Curtis down and pitched her two sequels that would finally allow Curtis to exit on her own terms.
The following entry, Halloween Kills (2021), is about the town’s collective response to Michael Myers and how mob violence can arise from their collective fears.
And the third film, Halloween Ends, subverts expectations by playing more like a tragic drama than a slasher movie. Even before her final, inevitable clash with Michael, Laurie has to put in the work to heal her long-held wounds.
When Curtis watched Halloween Ends for the first time in a private theatre at Creative Artists Agency, her seat came with a volume toggle that let her mute the movie when things got too visceral. “It was muted for easily half the movie, if not two-thirds,” she said. “I muted it so quickly, it would make your head spin around like The Exorcist.”
But amid all that mayhem, she felt a certain kind of peace in the film’s bloody resolution. Making the movie had been incredibly emotional, but she decided that everything Laurie had been through, and everything Curtis had endured alongside her, had all been worth it in the end.
“They can go off and make however many Halloween movies they want to make now and create a whole new narrative,” Curtis said. “But our four movies can be played as a perfect quad – these three movies and 1978 – and I feel very good about the completion of that.” NYTIMES
Halloween Ends is showing in Singapore cinemas.