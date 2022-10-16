Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is forthright and loves expressing herself in capital letters

SANTA MONICA, California – “DUDE!” a barefoot Jamie Lee Curtis exclaimed among the recycling bins.

Only a minute had passed since we met on the sidewalk outside her home, but Curtis was already thrusting her hands towards mine, sizing me up as a kindred spirit – or, at the very least, someone she could tell a funny pet-owner story.

“I’m embarrassed,” said the 63-year-old actress, “but I’m going to tell you anyway.”

Curtis was about to depart on a lengthy trip to promote Halloween Ends, her final film in the long-running horror franchise, while also doing awards-season press for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the indie hit she co-starred in this past March, and the supersized itinerary had her worried: What would all those weeks away mean for her rescue dog, a sweet-natured terrier-poodle named Runi?

“It really got crazy,” she said. “I needed to pack the big hanging bags, so I put Runi in his crate in my bedroom, I turned on the air-conditioning, I turned on Boston – loud – and shut the door, so he wouldn’t hear the zipping of the suitcases in the other room.” She paused for effect: “That’s how COMPLETELY obsessed I was.”

Though it runs afoul of The New York Times’ style guidelines, Curtis has a tendency to express herself in capital letters.

Her captions on Instagram run the gamut from “A LIFE OF SERVICE” (over a photo of the departed Queen Elizabeth) to “YUM for my TUM!” (a cheeseburger). In person, Curtis is forceful and passionate in a way that endears, kind of like the human manifestation of Elaine’s shove from Seinfeld (1989 to 1998).

“I can be a really passive communicator, so I admire her,” said Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed Everything Everywhere All At Once with Daniel Kwan.

Curtis has been a star for 44 years, but she wields that power in a bracing way.

Where other actresses can be cagey, she is forthright, whether the topic is ageing (she stopped colouring her grey hair years ago), addiction (Curtis speaks openly about a decade-long Vicodin addiction she kicked in 1999) or plastic surgery (after experimenting with Botox and liposuction, she has since decried cosmetic procedures).

As the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis is Hollywood royalty, and since her husband Christopher Guest hails from a British family with peerage, that technically makes her a baroness, though you would never catch her using the title.

Curtis never meant to be the face of horror. She hates to be scared, does not like to watch violent movies, and for all of her strongly held opinions, she tries never to argue. “My husband and I have probably had two or three fights in 38 years,” she said. “I like things nice and fragrant and quiet. I like a nice soft dog, you know what I mean?”

But when a 19-year-old Curtis was cast as the menaced babysitter Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, a path was slashed straight through the centre of her career.