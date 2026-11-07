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Action star Jet Li and youngest daughter make public appearance with Bhutan’s King and Queen

China-born action star Jet Li (second from right) and his youngest daughter, Jada (right) recently met the King and Queen of Bhutan.

China-born action star Jet Li and his youngest daughter, Jada, recently met the King and Queen of Bhutan during a visit to the Himalayan kingdom.

The 63-year-old was in the country to attend a ceremony marking the construction of 108 Buddhist stupas, part of an initiative to develop the Kingdom’s new ‘mindfulness’ city and boost economic growth.

Spearheaded by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, the initiative brought together more than 40,000 volunteers from across the country.

According to reports, Li went beyond attending the ceremony by volunteering at the construction site, where he personally helped with the work.

He was also seen standing before a Buddha statue with his palms pressed together in prayer.

Meanwhile, Jada, 23, drew attention in traditional Bhutanese attire, with netizens praising her striking looks and elegant demeanour.

Li has largely stepped away from the entertainment industry in recent years, choosing instead to devote more time to his spiritual pursuits and family.

He regularly attends spiritual retreats and has previously shared that practising Buddhism has helped him feel happier, more relaxed and at peace. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK