Acrobats as animals in a circus at MBS

The circus has come to town.

But there are no four-legged creatures in this circus, only acrobats such as Kathryn O'Keeffe, who will embody the physicality of animals, from elephants to birds.

The 37-year-old is part of an eight-member troupe, The Circa Ensemble, which will perform Carnival Of The Animals at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) this month. Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, the show will be making its debut in South-east Asia .

Director Yaron Lifschitz, 52, says: "We've toured internationally, but most of our work is in Australia, so we're really looking forward to bringing it back into the world in a vigorous way."

He was inspired by The Carnival Of The Animals, a musical suite by French composer Camille Saint-Saens, who captured the attitude of different animals in his pieces.

Similarly, the acrobats embody the physicality of animals, while including tricks such as tumbling and juggling, choreographed to Saint-Saens' music.

O'Keeffe says she researches extensively, so as to portray a range of animals.

"Watching their mannerisms on YouTube videos and just seeing how animals move or sounds they make and how they interact with one another, it's just a lot of trial and error," she adds.

The show aims to tell a story as much as it sets out to entertain.

Set and costume designer Libby McDonnell, 39, worked with a team of artists to hand-make many larger-than-life visuals for the set.

The visuals were then recorded and stitched together to create textured video projections, which the company says are reminiscent of the style of Eric Carle, the author and illustrator of the popular children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.