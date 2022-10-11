A Vermeer? Girl With A Flute actually an imitator, says National Gallery of Art

NEW YORK – For the past three decades, art historians have questioned the authenticity of two paintings by Johannes Vermeer held in the collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington. They were the only paintings among his authenticated works that were completed on wooden panels.

So, while the museum was closed during the coronavirus pandemic, its curators, conservators and scientists used powerful new technology to look beneath the paintings and try to figure out exactly whose hand was responsible.

On Saturday, the group will present its findings and officially change the attribution for Girl With A Flute.

It is a Vermeer no more.

Microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology revealed an unusual approach to layering pigments within the painting. Whoever was imitating the 17th-century Dutch artist had botched his process, leaving the image with a coarse finish unlike the smooth surfaces that have distinguished Vermeer as one of history’s finest painters.

“The science techniques showed the artists used similar materials in similar ways, but they handled the paint differently, from the underpaint to the final surface paint,” said National Gallery imaging scientist Kathryn Dooley, who worked on the project.

The museum’s collection includes four Vermeers and all of them were examined with the advanced technology, including two of his undisputed works. Girl With the Red Hat – which, like Girl With A Flute, was painted on a wooden panel – was deemed authentic.

They will all be featured in a new exhibition at the National Gallery called Vermeer’s Secrets, along with two known forgeries from the 20th century that are in the museum’s collection.

There are only about three dozen surviving examples of Vermeer’s paintings, so changing the attribution for even a single work can have a seismic effect on the academic scholarship and cultural programming built around the artist.

Dr Marjorie Wieseman, head of the National Gallery’s department of Northern European paintings, worked with its research team to develop possible explanations for who painted Girl With A Flute.

She reasoned that the mystery painter was most likely to fall into one of the following categories: an apprentice to Vermeer, a family member, an amateur who paid for lessons or a freelance artist hired on a project-by-project basis. But no surviving documents mention any assistants in Vermeer’s studio or pupils registered with the local guild.

“There is a lot we don’t know,” Dr Wieseman said. “We know nothing about who created this and under what circumstances.”

Recent technological advancements have supplied museums with new tools for unearthing hidden details in centuries-old paintings. Last year, the Dresden State Art Collections in Germany completed a restoration of Vermeer’s Girl Reading A Letter At An Open Window which revealed an image of Cupid that might have been painted over by a different artist.

Dr Wieseman said the technology made it possible to understand that Girl With A Flute was modelled by one person who knew the secrets of Vermeer’s technique, which had been impossible to tell by looking only at the surface of the finished painting.

“With these most recent developments in imaging modalities, the sky’s the limit,” she said.