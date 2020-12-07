A stitch in time

THE TOY DOCTOR IS IN: A ripped stuffed toy sheep at the Natsumi Clinic in Tokyo. The clinic, founded by Ms Natsumi Hakozaki, specialises in restoring much-loved teddies and other cuddly toys - from replacing the stuffing to doing sewing jobs - to their original glory, hence delighting their deeply attached owners.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
