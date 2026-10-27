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A scar-free alternative to conventional thyroid surgery

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(From left) Shazwani Sazali and Anu Mary Abraham were offered scarless thyroid surgery which would avoid a visible neck scar.

(From left) Shazwani Sazali and Anu Mary Abraham were offered scarless thyroid surgery which would avoid a visible neck scar.

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

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Amrita Kaur

  • Transoral thyroidectomy offers a scar-free option for selected patients with benign nodules or small, low-risk cancers.
  • NTFGH and SGH are among the hospitals in Singapore to offer the procedure.
  • Two patients said the surgery eased swallowing and breathlessness, improved confidence, and avoided neck scars, which mattered to them.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Thyroid surgery typically leaves a visible scar across the front of the neck.

But a surgical technique that involves removing part or all of the thyroid gland through an incision inside the mouth offers an alternative for suitable patients, without leaving visible scars on the skin.

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Living Well

Health and well-being

Singapore health

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

SGH/Singapore General Hospital

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.