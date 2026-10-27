A scar-free alternative to conventional thyroid surgery
- Transoral thyroidectomy offers a scar-free option for selected patients with benign nodules or small, low-risk cancers.
- NTFGH and SGH are among the hospitals in Singapore to offer the procedure.
- Two patients said the surgery eased swallowing and breathlessness, improved confidence, and avoided neck scars, which mattered to them.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Thyroid surgery typically leaves a visible scar across the front of the neck.
But a surgical technique that involves removing part or all of the thyroid gland through an incision inside the mouth offers an alternative for suitable patients, without leaving visible scars on the skin.