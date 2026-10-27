A scar-free alternative to conventional thyroid surgery

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(From left) Shazwani Sazali and Anu Mary Abraham were offered scarless thyroid surgery which would avoid a visible neck scar.

SINGAPORE – Thyroid surgery typically leaves a visible scar across the front of the neck.

But a surgical technique that involves removing part or all of the thyroid gland through an incision inside the mouth offers an alternative for suitable patients, without leaving visible scars on the skin.