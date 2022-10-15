A peek into the past of Singapore’s raciest streets

SINGAPORE – The spotlight is on sex and the city after recent reports that nightclubs and bars in Orchard Towers will shutter for the last time by May 2023.

In July, the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department notified the owners that it will not be issuing public entertainment licences to 12 commercial units in the development at the fringe of Orchard Road, citing concerns over public safety, vice activities and nuisance. This was after nightlife businesses were allowed to reopen only in April, after closing for two years as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.