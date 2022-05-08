A paw-ty to remember

So it would be fair to say the cruise is cheap therapy.

There to meet me is Ms Sylvia Lee, a sales manager for the Royal Albatross. She is a fantastic hostess, an infectiously enthusiastic person and an unabashed user of e-mail exclamation marks ("We provide a very unique dining experience for the humans and now even for dogs!!! Woooof! Please woof back to confirm your attendance!").

In person, she turns out to be even sunnier, turning any gathering into a paw-ty (sorry, couldn't resist).

The dinner celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Dog Cruise, daringly launched amid the pandemic and now a popular fixture on the Royal Albatross' sailing schedule.

If you are wondering if 60 or so humans and about half as many dogs on board a ship just under 50m long sounds like chaos, you don't know these dogs.

These are not the rambunctious pets you see walked around your estate by owners staring at their mobile phones.

These are remarkably well-behaved, calm creatures.

Maybe it's because they are treated like members of the family - actually, better than most family members, because who in your family will take you on a cruise (the All Dogs Edition costs $225 for two adults, an additional $30, $60 or $100 for a small, medium or large dog respectively), or treat you to a Happy Barkday Package ($630 for two adults and a dog) or a VIP Pawrents Package ($875, two adults and a dog).

On my barkday, I get a text from my insurance agent and that's about it. I treasure that text.

Okay, I can sense some of you are getting judgey about the pawrents who focus attention and adoration on their furkids instead of skinkids.

That's because you have not met Oreo, the chillest chihuahua on the planet.

He is objectively better than any human child I have met (granted, I seem to have somehow met only the most demonic of offspring, one of whom was taken to the office by his mum some years ago and who, after I told him to stop running amok, shrieking and kicking trash bins, punched me in the groin. I think he's a life coach now).

I sat on the ship's deck and Oreo walked over, nuzzled me and nested in my lap, a pocket-size packet of purest affection.

The way he chose me made me think he must be drawn to humans of uncommon good looks and strength of spirit.

Then his owner said: "Yeah, he's like that with everybody."

Well, I still like him anyway.

Oreo also has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram (@oreopocky.chh) and his social media clout means that sponsors give him free stuff.

According to his owner, he pays his own way in life. Also, he won't grow up to resent you because you took away his mobile phone or video games.

On that lovely night, aboard a graceful sailing ship cutting silently through the waters around Sentosa, I learnt about the world of dogs and their owners, and dined on a lovely seven-course dinner prepared in the ship's galley while the pets got their own three-course meal.

I chatted with Mr Peter Pela, founder and chief executive of Tall Ship Adventures, which operates the Royal Albatross, and he told me the reason she moves so smoothly is that, beneath her sleek lines, she has a uniquely heavy bottom.

It's a configuration I'm familiar with and also why I hate shopping for pants.

Anyway, should you be interested in the various cruise packages offered by Tall Ship Adventures, go to its website (tallship.com.sg) - it has cruises with or without dogs.

The Dog Cruise packages are something special, though - take along your samoyed, he won't be annoy-ed.

I think I'm getting the hang of this pet-marketing business.