A legacy sails again: The allure of a traditional Fujian-style wooden ship

• Bulkheads – or partitions – are used to separate the hull of the ship into several independent, watertight sections.

• This greatly reduces the risk of water leaking into the entire ship if one or two cabins are damaged.

• The sections also double as storage spaces. They can even be filled with water to keep fresh catch.

• Invented during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), it was not until the late 18th century that this technology spread to the West and continues to be used in shipbuilding today.

Building a Fuchuan (a traditional Fujian-style wooden ship)

The building process, overseen by a master shipwright, starts with making a model. Measurements would then be scaled up for building the ship.