A hot exhibition

The interactive installation, Ephemeral Solidified Light (above), is part of the TeamLab Reconnect: Art With Rinkan Sauna art and sauna experience organised by the Japanese art collective, which collaborated with video app TikTok on the project. The exhibition, held in Tokyo, has seven saunas of various temperatures lit up in bold colours from magenta to deep green.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Visitors wear swimsuits (above), but can wear indoor clothing on top to enter the exhibition. After a few minutes relaxing in the heat - followed by a cold shower to pique the senses - they can wander through different rooms to marvel at the artworks in a so-called "sauna trance".PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Exhibits include fluttering butterfly illuminations, "solidified light crystals" and a large red sphere that radiates through the darkness. Some of the viewing spaces also feature streams of cold water or cooling mist (above) to create a physical, as well as esoteric, impression.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
