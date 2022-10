SINGAPORE – From 10am to 8pm on a workday, Ms Andrea Tan makes calls, asks questions, scours through profiles of men and women, their likes, dislikes, hobbies and height, and vets reams of checklists – all in search of the thing called love.

Playing Cupid is what the 43-year-old, a senior matchmaker with nine years of experience at the Singapore-based matchmaking agency Lunch Actually, does for a living.