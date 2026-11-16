Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 1998 Pokemon 'Pikachu Illustrator' trading card, with an estimated value of €250,000 (S$354,000) to €350,000, is displayed ahead of an auction in Paris.

Scott Pratte turned his boyhood hobby into his livelihood. But he does not usually tell people he is a Pokemon card collector.

In conversations, he is vague about what he does for a living, saying his business involves collectibles or investments.