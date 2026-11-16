A bull market for Pokemon cards, fuelled by Pikachu and nostalgia
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
- Pokemon card values have surged as nostalgia, rarity and grading turn a childhood hobby into a high-stakes market. Rare cards now sell for millions, including a Pikachu Illustrator card for US$16.5 million.
- Collectors range from investors to lifelong fans, including Scott Pratte, Gary Haase and Lee Steinfeld, who have built careers or huge collections around the cards. Many say the appeal is both emotional and financial.
- The boom has boosted shops, auctions and online creators, but it also brings risk and competition. Some collectors warn people not to go into debt, while theft and price swings show the market can be dangerous.
AI generated
Scott Pratte turned his boyhood hobby into his livelihood. But he does not usually tell people he is a Pokemon card collector.
In conversations, he is vague about what he does for a living, saying his business involves collectibles or investments.