Encourage your child’s amazing growth with the right formula milk

Your baby is turning one and has met all her milestones – from learning to sit up and crawl, to mimicking your gestures and saying “Papa” and “Mama”. And you yourself are getting the hang of parenthood and enjoying every precious moment of this life-changing experience.

But whether your child is a newborn or entering the toddler stage, there will always be a constant yet evolving challenge of ensuring she gets sufficient quality nutrients to help her develop physically and mentally. This is when a balanced diet comes into the picture.

According to Mr Derrick Ong, principal dietitian and founder of Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy, the rule of thumb when it comes to ensuring your child has a good, balanced diet is to establish a carbohydrate-protein-fat ratio for babies and young children: think 40 per cent carbs, 20 per cent protein and 30 per cent fat.