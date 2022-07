SINGAPORE - Are you into sports or looking to adopt a more active lifestyle? From bicycle shops to stores selling skateboards and rackets, here are eight places where you can spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

Where: 01-1857, Block 128 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm; closed on Sundays

Info: E-Link Sports Facebook page